Vainilla y Chocolate brings culture and sweet bread to Dublin

Jimena Grimaldo is originally from Queretaro, Mexico, but moved to Dublin five years ago with her husband, Oscar.

“We love Ohio, specifically here in Dublin,” Grimaldo says.“The people are friendly, there is so much nature and a lot of open spaces to explore and exercise. There is always something to do and it’s a nice place for children to grow.”

It seems Grimaldo was destined to live in Dublin. Back in Mexico, she practiced Irish Dance, but she never imagined she’d live in a community with a major Irish festival. She and Oscar never miss the event, and run the Emerald City Half Marathon every year.

In addition to dance, she also bakes. In the beginning, baking was just a hobby for Grimaldo and her family; a way to remember home.

“We really missed the flavor of Mexican pan dulce (sweet bread) and delicious pastries, fresh and out of the oven,” she says.

At first, Grimaldo and Oscar were just selling pastries to their friends who also missed the flavors of home. But soon, people from all over started to hear about the home bakery. Even if customers haven't grown up with the flavor of Vainilla y Chocolate’s signature sweet bread, they still love it. But it’s not just about the success. These recipes mean much more to Grimaldo's family.

“Of course, it means a lot,” Grimaldo says. “It means to be — for just a few minutes — back home. At least, just the time a sweet bun and cup of coffee lasts!”It’s also an opportunity for Grimaldoand her family to share their traditions with the world. Many of their pastries are recipes Americans have never tasted before. Conchas, named for the shape of a shell, are the most popular pastry sold in Mexico. Vainilla y Chocolate also bakes two seasonal products: Pan de Muertos during the fall and Rosca de Reyes in January. Both are part of Mexican holidays.

Grimaldo stresses the importance of spreading diversity and embracing cultures of all kinds.

“My husband and I love to travel,” she says. “We have been in at least one country of each continent. It has been important for my husband and I to pass on to my children that passion.”

Her children have classmates from different countries, and so while they already speak Spanish and English, she encourages them to learn whatever language they want — whether that’s Hindi, Portuguese or Chinese. Besides language, Grimaldo says the best way to get to know another country is the food.

“The ingredients, spices, fruit. ... It tells you more about the people who live there,” she says.

To delve into a little bit of Mexico’s history: the country was conquered by Spain in 1519 and wheat was introduced to the original cultures that inhabited the land, where corn was the sole food source. The bread coming from corn was simple.

However, the migration of European people brought new varieties of bread during the early 1900s. It was then that French brioche – or pan dulce – became a Mexican tradition. Grimaldo says there’snot a single home in Mexico that doesn’t enjoy pan dulce pastries with a cup of coffee, milk or hot chocolate.

Her family back home is extremely proud of how Grimaldo has brought apiece of them to the city of Dublin.

“Our family and friends have always motivated us from far away,” she says. “Being an entrepreneur is a path full of personal satisfaction. And the best part is that we can bring part of our Mexican culture to enrich the Dublin community.”

To reach out to Vainilla y Chocolate, see their social media pages! https://www.facebook.com/vainillaychocolatemx/

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.