Tournament’s charitable efforts old and new benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital

EDITOR’S NOTE: At press time, the Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place.

Those who have even a passing familiarity with the Memorial Tournament know that supporting Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of its organizers’ key priorities.

They might not know, though, that one key aspect of that support is passing a milestone this year – while another key aspect is just getting started.

The 2020 Memorial – the 45th annual, slated for June 1-7 – marks the 10th anniversary of the tournament’s partnership with Nationwide, both organizations motivated in part by their opportunity to contribute Nationwide Children’s. And it’s the second year of the tournament’s participation in the Play Yellow program, which raises money for children’s health care, the local beneficiary of which is Nationwide Children’s.

The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide

As the 2000s drew to a close, so, too, did the tournament’s partnership with Morgan Stanley. The company had to refocus its priorities following the 2008 economic crash, and that left the Memorial without a partner heading into the 2011 tournament.

Enter Nationwide.

When an opportunity to work with the Memorial presented itself, it made perfect sense for the company to seize it, says Jim McCoy, vice president of sponsorships, meetings and events for Nationwide. In addition to fundraising, the company encourages its employees to get involved throughout the week.

“We wanted to support our hometown market,” McCoy says.

Nationwide Children’s has been the primary beneficiary of the tournament’s fundraising efforts since its 1976 inception, and is kept front and center throughout the event. Nationwide’s longtime support of the hospital is perhaps best reflected in its 2007 renaming following a $50 million gift from the company’s foundation. The two organizations’ overwhelming support of the hospital made their partnership all the more logical, McCoy says.

Nationwide has raised more than $13 million for the hospital through its Memorial alliance over the last decade, including $2 million in 2019 alone. That support includes integral roles in major charitable Memorial fundraisers, including the Legends Luncheon. The luncheon a mid-April fundraiser featuring a conversation with tournament founder Jack Nicklaus and other athletes, as well as the presentation of the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award.

“The amount of money raised at that event is staggering,” says tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan.

Another key Nationwide-supported event is the benefit concert taking place in May just prior to the tournament. In years past, it has featured such acts as Train, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow and Ben Folds.

Nationwide also supports the Patient Champion Program, which brings patients from Nationwide Children’s to major tournament events and gives them the chance to enjoy VIP tournament experiences – from meeting players and getting to putt out on the 18th hole to experiencing the hospitality area’s nigh-legendary milkshakes.

“The Patient Champion Program, I think, is one of the things we’re most proud about,” McCoy says. “It’s a really rewarding part of what we do throughout the week.”

Nationwide also has the chance to offer access to some of its top customers and partners during the tournament through the Nationwide Invitational pro-am on Wednesday.

“It has grown so much,” says McCoy. “You’ll see people lined up to watch Peyton (Manning) and the other NFL talent, and have a lot of fun while they’re doing it.”

Being aligned with a strong brand with deep community connections is a great opportunity for the Memorial, Sullivan says, helping to further increase the already-considerable reach of the event.

“My hope is that we just continue to build off the success,” he says. “It’s more than just golf. It’s being part of the community, it’s entertainment, it’s being part of charity.”

Play Yellow

Play Yellow stems from a partnership among the PGA Tour, the Children’s Miracle Network, and Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. Through it, golfers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to wear yellow on the links and raise money and awareness for the network, which encompasses 170 children’s hospitals throughout North America – including Nationwide Children’s.

The origin is an event that occurred relatively early in Jack’s golf career. Craig Smith, son of Barbara’s minister and an avid fan of Jack’s, once told Jack he had predicted an upcoming victory because Jack was wearing his “lucky yellow shirt.”

When Craig died of bone cancer – in 1971, at age 13 – Jack remembered the yellow shirt and began wearing it as a tribute to Craig. He’s worn a yellow shirt at a number of pivotal moments throughout his career, including the day he won the Masters Tournament in 1986.

The goal of the effort, which has a presence at a variety of PGA Tour events, is to raise $100 million for network hospitals over five years. Four tournaments incorporated it in 2019; for 2020, that number will be 12.

Last year, Memorial Tournament organizers found multiple ways to raise money for Play Yellow over the course of tournament week. The effort raised about $50,000.

“It fits perfectly within our mission and strategy (of) supporting Nationwide Children’s Hospital and children’s health care,” says Sullivan.

Play Yellow fundraising opportunities will be arranged throughout this year’s tour as well, though organizers are still working out some of the details.

The last day of the tournament has been designated Play Yellow Sunday, with players, volunteers and patrons encouraged to wear yellow to show their support of Nationwide Children’s during the final round of play. Yellow ribbons will be handed out as well.

One aspect that was part of last year’s Play Yellow presence, and will be part of it this year as well, is the FORE! Miler run, set for May 28 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. All proceeds from it benefit Children’s Miracle Network, and many participants are expected to wear yellow.

Another place visitors can expect to see lots of yellow shirts: Family Golf Day, which takes place at Muirfield the Saturday of the tournament or the Saturday before.

On top of that, there will be opportunities to donate at concessions stands, buy special Play Yellow merchandise and round up purchases with the extra going toward the effort. Donations can also be accepted any time at www.playyellow.org.

“Anything that we do here in Columbus, the funds we generate … stay local at Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” Sullivan says.

Garth Bishop is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.