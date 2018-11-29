Tis the Season | 2018 Dublin Life Gift Guide

No holiday meal is complete without the most festive of dining ware – head over to Studio J to pick up this merry glassware collection by Vietri.

Prices vary. www.studiojhome.com

A Beautiful Sight, We’re Happy Tonight…

If you’re looking for a practical yet fashionable accessory this year, these Longchamp eyeglasses should make your shortlist. Choose from a variety of colors and styles, available at Emerald Eye Care. Prices range from

$160-$200. www.emeraldeyecare.com

Custom-Made Treasures

Because the only thing better than a diamond necklace is a custom diamond necklace – find dazzling pieces like this custom Australian opal and diamond pendant in 14-karat white gold at Scott’s Custom Jewelers.

$1,999. www.scottscustomjewelers.com

Let it Snow

It’s never too cold for ice cream – especially Graeter’s famous artisan ice creams. Pints of all flavors, from its signature chocolate chip varieties to its new low glycemic batches, make a perfect gift for family and friends with a sweet tooth!

Mix and match either a six-pack or 12-pack for $79.95 and $119.95, respectively. www.graeters.com

Escape the Cold

What better way to offer your loved one an escape from winter weather than a gift certificate to spavia day spa? With massages and treatments available for men, women and couples, this gift is ideal for anyone.

Prices vary. www.spaviadayspa.com/dublin-oh

Carnivores Welcome

Since 1993, Bluescreek Farm Meats has offered locally raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. For quick holiday meals and even better gifts, try its selection of meatloaf or hamloaf; available in gluten-free options!

For as little as $6.49. www.bluescreekfarmmeats.com

Gift for a Gift

Not sure what to get your man? A gift card to Modern Male is sure to win a smile! With select gift card purchase, receive a bonus gift set. While you’re there, check out the boxed sets with an array of colognes, shave care and grooming needs.

Prices vary. www.modernmalespas.com

Real Delicious

For nearly 70 years, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream has been providing central Ohio with its homemade delicacies, making it the oldest ice cream shop in Columbus. This holiday season, Johnson’s is offering a special deal: receive a free $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $30 gift certificate, or a $20 bonus card with a $100 purchase.

www.johnsonsrealicecream.com

Aroma Therapy

These Milkhouse candles make a perfect gift for anyone looking for calming and unique scents to fill their home. Find seasonal fragrances like Victorian Christmas, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds and Apple Strudel at Baker’s Village Garden Center and Gift Shoppe.

$14.99. www.bakersvillagegardencenter.com

Blissful Giving

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy these Jellycat stuffed animals – stop by Bliss Life + Style to pick up the incredibly soft toys that are great for decoration as well.

Pictured here is “Robyn Reindeer” at $30 along with the Woodfire aromatic diffuser from Illume for $26. www.blisslifeandstyle.com

Festive Fashions

Find great, moderately priced outfits and accessories for your favorite fashionista at Boho 72 Boutique in Historic Dublin. This ensemble includes a warm gray vest ($64), an embroidered “lucky” cap ($19.50), a pair of classic black jeans ($41), a gold cuff bracelet ($22.50) and a pair of dark gray stone earrings ($24). Bonus gift: check out Boho 72’s Eleventh Candle selection, which supports a Columbus-based company contributing to efforts to end human trafficking ($18).

www.boho72.com

Chocoholic Heaven

Looking for a personalized gift for someone with a sugar tooth? Kilwin’s personalized gift boxes offer a huge selection of delectable desserts, from salt water taffy to caramel corn to hand-crafted fudge! Visit the Dublin location for some sweet samples while you’re at it.

Prices start at $32. www.kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-dublin

Milk, Cocoa & Cookies

Find this enameled “Night Before Christmas” tray and mug set, and much more from Chelsea Borough Home, through their online boutique or holiday events!

$22. www.shopcbh.com

Digitized Memories

The holiday season is a time to reflect on old memories while making new ones. This year, give the gift of these remembrances through Mtek Media, which has been preserving old VHS tapes by converting them to easy-to-watch digital copies since 2005.

$13. www.mtek-media.com

Silver & Gold

With a hammered finish and diamond and tourmaline feature, this 14-karat yellow gold ring from the Milan Collection by Sophia by Design makes a beautiful gift for your loved one. Find it and more at Dublin Village Jewelers.

$1,750. www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

Sweet and Salty, Naughty and Nice

Whether or not your loved one has made the naughty or nice list, they’ll surely appreciate this delicious chocolate pretzel wreath from Our CupCakery. A treat for both the eyes and stomach. Don’t forget to pre-order the wreath before Dec. 18 to ensure a Dec. 22 pick-up.

$25. www.ourcupcakery.com

Ringing in the Holidays

If you’re looking to dazzle your loved one this holiday season, Powell Jewelers’ collection of Gabriel & Co. 14-carat diamond fashion rings will definitely do the trick. Find them now for 25 percent off!

Prices vary. www.powelljewelersonline.com

Self-Care Spa

The holidays are a time for giving, but between buying gifts for others, hosting guests, and cooking for friends and family, it’s easy to forget to make some time for yourself. At Woodhouse Day Spa, self-care is easy to come by. A gift card from the Woodhouse is the perfect gift for the person who gives their all during the holiday season.

Prices vary. www.woodhousespas.com