The Role of Philanthropy in Our Community

When the non-profit organization One Dublin needed vehicles to make deliveries to local families and seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Dublin Outreach & Engagement team connected them with a local trucking and transportation company. Who better to assist than Dublin-based EASE Logistics? This connection forged a relationship rooted in cooperative spirit and support. It was thanks, in part at least, to the City connecting the dots.

Since its beginning, our City has greatly valued helping people.

“Dublin, at its very nature, is a philanthropic community,” says City of Dublin Director of Outreach & Engagement Christine Nardecchia. “Citizenship is outward facing and giving – people have always had a tradition of caring for one another here.”

“You meet good people. And the smiles you see on the kid’s faces at the events, that’s why you do it,” says Cap Clegg, a 25-year Dublin volunteer.

Clegg shared the memories from his involvement in Dublin community events, like the Independence Day Parade and the Halloween Spooktacular.

“It’s what makes Dublin special! People share their time and talents to volunteer. Dublin wouldn't be the way it is without volunteers,” Clegg says.

But volunteerism isn’t reserved for special events in Dublin; it is ingrained in our culture. It’s a part of who we are. The key to capitalizing on that philanthropic spirit is harnessing it.

Empowering Service

In the mid-1990s, Dublin City Council began investing in volunteer engagement. The purpose was to develop further outreach, community involvement and the relationships between the residential and corporate community.

At that time, local volunteers donated around 2,005 hours a year. Impressive? No doubt. Today, that number has grown to approximately 45,000 hours a year – an increase that eclipses the percent of population growth.

Nardecchia says the number of actual volunteer hours is probably much higher.

“Our volunteers don’t always report their hours,” she says. “They show up because they are compelled to serve, not to get credit for their service. As much as we encourage them to report their hours because we, as a City, like to quantify their engagement, we know service hours will always be underreported.”

Those hours, however many, are spent doing everything from holding flags or floats at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to helping senior citizens with technology. On average, the City engages with 3,000 volunteers each year.

While some outstanding individuals devote their time and talents, Dublin’s business community is also committed to giving back.

“We have a very vibrant corporate sector here, and they’re very giving!” Nardecchia says.

She noted that it’s not just the large companies that extend their aid; small and medium-sized companies give their time, too – cleaning up parks, helping at community events and coordinating their services with local non-profits.

When the City reached out to EASE Logistics to help out One Dublin, the company’s leadership jumped into action to meet the need.

Since its founding in 2014, EASE has prioritized giving back, and the company was recently named one of the most generous companies in Central Ohio. For them, philanthropy is a way of doing business.

“At EASE, we believe that helping our community thrive not only makes EASE a better company, it’s at the heart of what we do,” says EASE’s Community Impact Manager, Stacie Melody. “While EASE gives back through financial contributions, in-kind donations, volunteerism and encouraged giving, philanthropy isn’t just about giving money or time; it’s about compassion and fostering connections with our community that often resonate in unexpected ways.”

The local logistics giant fosters philanthropy through its #GIVEwithEASE giveback promise. This program ensures that, as the company grows, so do its contributions to the community.

“As a business, we rely on our communities for various resources, including a skilled workforce and infrastructure,” Melody notes. “Giving back is a way EASE shows gratitude and fosters goodwill throughout the communities we live in and serve. Community involvement and philanthropy often lead to a deeper understanding of local issues and needs, and this understanding inspires us to innovate and create new business opportunities that align with community priorities.”

Matchmaking Made in Dublin

As part of our Dublin mission, we strive to provide the best quality of life and environment for our residents and businesses to thrive. One way of fostering that thriving environment is by creating community connections – among residents, businesses and charities.

“We are a gateway to matchmaking,” Nardecchia says. “We regularly communicate with

Dublin’s non-profit and philanthropic sector to identify ways to connect and build these relationships.”

Resources like the “Where to Care Guide” link people to resources. This list highlights Dublin and Central Ohio non-profits and organizations catering to various needs and age-specific interests.

The opportunities are vast! From aiding in mental health and social work to therapeutic recreation and sports, there are causes that fit any interest or business specialty. Individuals and businesses alike are sure to find a resource that is a good fit.

“I never thought I would do this,” says Chitra Goyal, a 36-year Dublin volunteer. Goyal and her late husband, Satya, began their service at the very first Dublin Irish Festival.

“It (volunteering) made me more confident. Because I can meet new people, talk to them and learn from them too,” Goyal says. “Life goes on inside and outside our community. And we can really learn from those people and those experiences.”

Madi Kregel is a Public Information officer and Lindsay Weisenauer is the director of Communication & Public Information for the City of Dublin.

Contact O&E

Dublin is fortunate to be the home of companies large and small with the desire to give. If you are a business or organization looking to serve our community, contact City of Dublin Outreach and Engagement at 614.410.4404 or by emailing volunteer@dublin.oh.us.