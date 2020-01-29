Healthy Business Council of Ohio Honors Dublin

The Healthy Business Council of Ohio Honors the City of Dublin

The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) has recognized the City of Dublin as a Healthy Workplace Gold Award winner. This is the first time the City has achieved Gold status, having previously achieved Silver status in 2015 and 2017.

The City of Dublin is one of 111 Ohio employers that the HBCO will recognize for healthy worksite practices during the 16th annual Healthy Worksite Awards presentation in January. The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored on the extent to when their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

“We take great pride in our efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle,” says City of Dublin Human Resources Director Homer Rogers. “We do this not only from a workplace productivity standpoint but also out of a true concern for the well-being of our employees and their families. Our employee health and wellness metrics consistently outperform the averages provided to us by our healthcare administrator. It is evident that the City’s Healthy by Choice wellness program continues to inspire a healthy culture while providing a boost to employee morale, employee engagement and talent retention.”

All applications for the HBCO awards were reviewed and evaluated using objective criteria. Three levels of high achievement were awarded in 2019 – Gold, Silver and Bronze. Other applicants, who meet basic criteria, received a recognition award.

“This year’s application was more comprehensive than past years as we worked to better align our assessment with the CDC Worksite Health ScoreCard so worksites could more effectively become competitive with national trends in workplace well-being programming,” explained Healthy Worksite Award Co-Chair Annie Laurie Cadmus. “Worksites who are recognized this year should be especially proud of their accomplishments knowing they have provided their employees with nationally competitive and well-rounded programming that supports healthy lifestyles.”

Head to DublinOhioUSA.gov/newsroom to see a complete list of the award winners.

GoDublin is a platform designed for easy communication between Dublin residents and the City of Dublin. It launched in March 2019 and is accessible through both DublinOhioUSA.gov and as a mobile app. In the first nine months, GoDublin processed more than 7,800 requests. The most popular request by far is for the chipping service, which was requested more than 4,800 times. The next most popular request was for City tree maintenance, with 180 submissions.

GoDublin was created to streamline the service request process. It offers residents a one stop shop for submitting requests and tracking their progress. The app also allows City employees to easily see service requests on a mobile device and to provide even better customer service to our residents.

“We have noticed a significant improvement in our response time since implementing GoDublin,” says Robert Taylor, P.E., City of Dublin Infrastructure Asset Management Engineer. “Overall, our average time for an initial response is less than one day, and the average time to complete the requests ranges from three days to six days.”

This is a great example of the City leveraging technology to make Dublin an even better place to live.