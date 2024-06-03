The Dublin Historical Society’s Walking Tours

Looking for something fun for the whole family this summer? The Dublin Historical Society offers guided walking tours that span only a few blocks and highlight the tightly packed history of the City. Tours are offered from May through August, making it the perfect summertime activity for history buffs and those looking to learn more about their community.

From the Scioto River to the Sells brothers, these tours remind guests of what came before the Dublin they know and love today. With each tour being different from the last, visitors can get as many new facts as they do steps every time they book a tour.

“If I’m leading it, I change it up based on who my audience is. Before we even start, I say, ‘Here’s what I’m looking at doing. Is there anything specific you want to go see and talk about?’” Treasurer of the Dublin Historical Society, Clayton Rose III says. “I have the luxury of having grown up in Dublin, so I can shift gears pretty quickly to cover different topics.”

Expand Courtesy of Dublin Historical Society

While no two tours are the same, visitors can expect to walk downhill from South High Street to South Riverview Street, seeing everything from old city water pumps and outhouses to some of the first homes that were built in Dublin. Each of the talented tour guides puts their own spin on the hidden gems, catering to their audiences and their preexisting knowledge.

“I like to talk about the spirit of collaboration and volunteerism that took place in Dublin leading up to when we really started to expand, and how that led to the well-controlled growth and quality of growth that we’ve experienced in Dublin over the last 60 or 70 years. That spirit of cooperation and collaboration was critical,” Rose says.

Revisiting this history takes participants down memory lane, spotlighting the habits of residents from years ago. Meeting close friends for coffee at a cafe to catch up may seem commonplace now, but you’d be surprised to find out where Dubliners 60 years ago met up to chat.

“(The Community Church) was a gathering place for the community members,” Rose says. “It was not just so much for church, but it was a place where everybody got together to talk about anything.”

At the very heart of every tour is the community it highlights.

“Those of us that grew up here together feel a strong bond to one another,” Rose says. “When I was growing up here, everybody knew everybody.”

Expand Courtesy of Dublin Historical Society An early look at the building that will house the Dublin Historical Society's Museum.

These walking tours uphold some of the core values of Dublin by offering an opportunity for citizens and visitors alike to familiarize themselves with the rich history of the City. This history, recalled by many who have lived in Dublin for most of their lives, is full of stories of community and friendship, which hold firm in modern Dublin. Taking this stroll through the past helps current citizens connect more with their neighborhood and the people in it.

Luckily, with the 50th anniversary of the Dublin Historical Society quickly approaching, new stops will soon be added to the walking tours. For this momentous occasion, the DHS will be hosting the grand opening of its new museum, located at 35 S. High St., for the public on Oct. 19.

The DHS aims to elevate the walking tours by adding the museum as a landmark, as well as hosting various historical attractions that can be enjoyed alongside tours.

“I think (the Dublin Historical Society) has done a really good job of maintaining collections and artifacts… We can now tell the story,” President of the Dublin Historical Society, Mike Jewell, says. “I think that’s what’s going to make the museum speak for itself. To tell that story, because it’s amazing how they had the foresight of protecting that.”

Time Capsule Homestead

Expand Courtesy of Dublin Historical Society

If you just can’t get enough of Dublin’s history, the DHS also offers tours of the Fletcher Coffman Homestead. This home, located near the Dublin Municipal Building, brings visitors into a slice of what life was like in the 1800s.

The Coffman Homestead offers a closer look into the personal lives of American farmers during the Civil War era. Housing authentic furniture, amenities and a fresh vegetable garden currently tended to by DHS members, the Coffman Homestead is the perfect pair to one of Historic Dublin’s walking tours.

Mary Nader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.