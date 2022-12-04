Tennis fundraiser helps families with sick children

A group of Dublinites have been having a ball while raising money for charity.

Racquets for Ronald, a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, has been organized by a committee of Dublin residents for six years, with many of the organizers having personal connections with the charity. Last year, the August event at the Country Club at Muirfield Village raised $50,000 for the local Ronald McDonald House, which offers a place to stay to families of children being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“It ended up being much bigger than what I originally intended,” committee chair Lori Russell says. “People really enjoyed it, and it has grown. It’s grown significantly every year.”

Racquets for Ronald began as a competitive tennis tournament, but has evolved over the years to include additional styles of play. These days, it involves some pro-led drills, play at your own pace and pickleball. The event also features food and a silent auction.

More than 200 people attended the most recent event, setting records for turnout and funds raised.

Like many committee members, Russell has personal connections to the Ronald McDonald House. Her husband, Mark, has been on the charity’s board for 15 years and is a past president.

“We love the organization,” Russell says. “We’ve had the privilege of listening to some of the families that have had to use the home, and how much it means to them to not have to worry about housing, to not have to worry about food, to not have to worry about parking. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

Other committee members have had to utilize the house’s services when family members have fallen ill. Others just enjoy tennis and enjoy helping out their community. Committee members include Pam Austin, Jodi Rhodes, Diane Holland, Gigi Melton, Stephanie Johnson, Christy Birkholz, Laurie Adolph, Miriam King, Peg Davis, Trish Mazurick and Toni Burkholder.

“It’s a different kind of fundraiser for the most part because you’re playing, you’re active, you’re

not dressed up, you’re outdoors. It’s casual and it’s fun,” Russell says. “We’re very proud of the fact that all the money goes directly to the House.”

Racquets for Ronald isn’t the only Dublin-affiliated fundraising event for RMHC. Each spring, Handbag Hullabaloo takes place at Crown Cars Dublin. There’s also the annual Joe Mortellaro Golf Classic at the Club at Tartan Fields.

Local businesses – including Cardinal Health, Safelite Auto Glass and IGS Energy – regularly donate funds and send employees to the House to volunteer, says Ryan Wilkins, marketing manager for RMHC.

Individuals from Dublin also make a difference by serving in volunteer roles, from house warmers to craftsmen maintaining the building.

RMHC has recently completed a $45 million capital campaign to build a new building with 80 more guest rooms, a new kitchen and dining, new offices for staff, and an event center for community events. With the additions, the House will be able to serve 2,000 more families each year.

“Lori has … taken her passion and she’s turned it into something truly dynamic that supports the Ronald McDonald House in a number of ways,” Wilkins says. “First and foremost, it is obviously raising funds for the house. But in addition to that, she is basically using her network of friends and colleagues to expand the audience of supporters for our charity. (It’s) invaluable … that she is willing to work so hard and take her own time and effort to put together this awesome event.”

Interested in volunteering for Racquets for Ronald? Email Lori Russell at racquetsforrmhc@gmail.com.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.