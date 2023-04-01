Strategic plan defines new mission, vision for DCS

After months of research, planning, and community conversations, Dublin City Schools has reached the pinnacle of the strategic planning process. A draft of the plan, which is currently named Journey 2030, was presented to the Board of Education in March. After final revisions and Board of Education approval, the plan will start guiding work immediately.

Journey 2030 will be the first strategic plan the district has adopted since 2007. Dr. John Marschhausen, Superintendent, prioritized a strategic plan because of the need he saw for the district to maximize output while remaining student-focused and purpose-driven. “Establishing our compass will help define our why and align our decision-making so that we can continue to not only foster collaboration and trust across our community, but also keep students at the center of our work.”

As part of the planning process, DCS conducted one-on-one leadership interviews, hosted a retreat with Board members, engaged with stakeholder groups, and surveyed school district residents. Data gathered at each step of the process set a framework that Dr. Marschhausen and his team vitalized with continual input from internal and external stakeholders, including students, staff, parents, seniors citizens, and key community leaders.

Within the four focus areas, DCS has identified 8 initial priorities to support their mission and vision:

Early Literacy

6-12 Pathways

Well-Rounded Education

Physical and Mental Wellness

Staff Development, Recruitment, and Retenetion

Family and Community Partnerships

Maintenance, Learning Spaces, and Safety

Planning for Future Growth

At the heart of the plan are mission and vision statements that highlight a personalized education experience for each student so that they are prepared for a lifetime of success. “Success is different for each student. There is not a one-size-fits-all profile that defines a learner. As such, we want to ensure our students experience a journey that inspires them to achieve success no matter their chosen pathway,” Dr. Marschhausen explained.

Journey 2023 also includes nine guiding principles that are rooted in the district’s three values—take responsibility, always growing, and better together. Additionally, the plan defines four focus areas that will provide initial direction for achieving the district’s vision. As the plan is implemented, the focus areas may change to reflect the needs and desires of students, staff, and the community. Initially, the focus areas will be Academic Foundation, Student Experience, Partnerships and Networks, and Master Facility Planning.

“The strategic planning process is the way we think critically and deeply about our district so we

can learn from successes and failures. We know from data that, more than anything, our community trusts and respects our teachers and staff. They believe the quality of education provided by our district is very good. But we also know that we still have work to do regarding our variety of course offerings and meeting the diverse needs of our students. And we need to be deliberate in our financial and facilities planning so we can adapt to rapid growth in enrollment,” said Dr. Marschhausen. “Journey 2030 is how our district will constantly challenge ourselves and continually look to improve to ensure we are the best version of DCS.”

Once approved, the plan will be used throughout each academic year to establish and evaluate specific goals that help achieve the district’s mission and vision. At key milestones, the district will engage stakeholders and leadership to evaluate the plan’s success, assess indicators, and identify any new goals. The plan is intended to be a living document and will be adjusted and revised accordingly.

To learn more about strategic planning at DCS, visit

www.dublinschools.net and click on “About,” then “Strategic Planning.”