Spotlighting our favorite menu item of the month

The Rail’s Cheesy Tot Bacon Burger

Since this is the kid’s issue, we wanted to highlight a bite that makes children glow – okay, that’s cheesy. But so is this burger.

Chef Michael Hawks says, “Kids love our kid’s menu because we do what they want and we do it right. Some places try to overcomplicate a kid’s menu, but we keep it simple and consistent so kids know they will always get the same great product they love.”

*The Rail’s Honorable mentions*

Grilled Peanut Butter & Jelly

Scratch-Made Mac & Cheese

Nutella Crunch Shake