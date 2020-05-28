Say Hello to the Cheesecake Girl

Samantha Strange started baking with her mom and grandma as a little girl, but she had no idea what would start in her childhood Dublin kitchen would become her future.

The Cheesecake Girl bakes – you guessed it – cheesecake. Strange’s specialty is her pecan pie flavor.

“Cheesecake is my favorite dessert and I kept craving the perfect slice,” she says. “I minored in culinary throughout college and decided to give it a try. It’s a long baking process, but rewarding in the end.”

Fellow bakers can attest to how difficult it can be to produce a perfect cheesecake. There are many steps and lots of technique.

“Mixing time, baking time, cool process – I’d say the biggest thing to remember is to set your timer,” Strange says. “There have been multiple times I never set a timer and got busy and came back to coal.”

Cobbler Crumble

1⁄2 stick melted butter (4 tbsp.)

1⁄3 cup brown sugar

1⁄3 cup flour

2⁄3 cups quick oats

1⁄4 tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Mix everything together, spread out on a sheet pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 5-8 minutes. Let cool then crumble on top of pies, cheesecakes, yogurt or ice cream.

