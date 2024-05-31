River Forest homeowners renovate kitchen and covered patio

When Terry and Eric Schmitt were ready to move out of their Brandon subdivision house, they decided to invest in a fixer-upper.

In 2002, the Schmitts found their project home in River Forest, the first platted subdivision in Dublin. Built by well-known builder Raymond Berry in 1973 the ranch-style home was a tribute to the 80s with layers of wallpaper and carpeted bathrooms.

Yet, the Schmitts knew that this home had potential and was where they wanted to be.

Expand Courtesy of J.S. Brown

“We were looking for a fixer-upper and we loved the idea of a ranch and land and property. A lot of our friends thought we were nuts for two things: a ranch, and doing a fixer-upper, but we loved it, and hopefully this is our forever house,” Terry says.

In 2022, the Schmitts decided it was time to give the kitchen a new look, as its 2003 revamping was nearly 20 years old and outdated.. They wanted to make their cramped- u-shaped kitchen a more functional space..

That January they turned to J.S. Brown.

A place for growth

One of the most drastic changes to the space was the addition of a hidden beam that allowed the kitchen to open to the sunroom. This change alone brought more light and space into the room and allowed the kitchen to take a new shape.

“When the wall came down, we realized this is going to be great – it’s opening up,” Eric says.

× Expand Courtesy of J.S. Brown

The kitchen’s new look is fitted with warm tones in the leathered natural stone granite countertops, a natural stone backsplash and a brand-new island. There are also some smaller, personalized design choices such as the under-cabinet lighting and soft-close cabinets that Terry and Eric say made the eight-month-long design process worth it.

“It sounds so silly, but it’s just made everything easier. It’s easier to entertain, it’s easy to take care of. It’s effortless. Everything from the appliances and the materials used and the space layout,” Terry says.

You’re a Winner!

This project won a National Contractor of the Year (CotY) award from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) in one of the Residential Interior categories.

More outdoors

During this process, the Schmitts also decided to add on a covered patio. This 238 square foot addition, with brick pavers and landscaping done by Flores Landscaping, has changed how they live. The Schmitts can now sit outside and enjoy their backyard view, as well as host outdoor gatherings such as game days and parties.

Terry and Eric chose to live at home during the eight-month renovation, using a makeshift kitchen set up in the front half of the house. While it was a time of a lot of paper plates and plastic wear, the couple enjoyed their time getting to know the crew and seeing their house transform into their vision.

Expand Courtesy of J.S. Brown

“We got to know the crews, we got to watch the detail progress of the house,” Eric says. “(Terry’s) degree is in interior design. Her dad was a home builder – building and construction is her history. I love woodworking and building and I asked these guys questions everyday so I learned a lot from them. It was fun.”

Now, the house has marks of its history, from the original handmade tile in the foyer to the pocket doors lining the kitchen, alongside new elements unique to the couple who call the space home.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.