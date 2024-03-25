Inside the Dublin Market 2024

Every Saturday, from May through September, Bridge Park will be filled with vendors from across central Ohio that come to engage the community at the Dublin Market.

This year marks the seventh season of the market, continuing to offer fresh produce, sweets, retail and more with live music and pop-ups in the vibrant streets of Bridge Park. In 2018, the market began with about 40 vendors, but it has now grown to include more than 120 vendors and hosts between 6,000-7,000 visitors each week.

Don’t Forget!

Remember to bring reusable bags to the market to ensure you have room for all of the amazing goodies at the market

New Feature

Select market dates will have a photo booth equipped with props from the Dublin Market, so make sure to drop by!

A family vendor

Photos courtesy of RGS

Among the new and returning vendors coming to the Dublin Market, one staple to look for is Ridiculously Good Salsa.

Its fresh-made flavors range from Mellow and Happy Medi-YUM to Hi Heat and Spicy Ranch Pickle for individuals of all taste preferences to enjoy.

Ridiculously Good Salsa also sells cocktail mixes, taco seasoning and chili powder, in collaboration with local spice shop North Market Spices.

Dublin Market attendees have been the taste testers for many different products, including the Spicy Ranch Pickle salsa, which made its testing debut last summer. This flavor of salsa includes ingredients from Ridiculously Good Salsa and fellow Dublin Market vendor The Crazy Cucumber. It was rated in the Top 30 Pickled Food Items of 2023 list of social media influencer The Pickled Guy.

More items are anticipated to be tested at the company’s booth this year, including a “Buckeye in a Bottle” cocktail mix with vodka and bubbly options, a Sweet Heat dip, a holiday dip, mocktail mixes and more.

“RGS is a part of just about every project that I do,” says Dublin resident Deb Papesh. “Vickie says yes to all of my city and school projects and supports the Dublin community through and through. I am proud to call her my foodie and grandma friend!”

Fun Fact

Every year, more than 500 businesses apply to be a part of the Dublin Market. The process of choosing vendors is very selective. Here are a few returning vendors and products to look for:

The Crazy Cucumber: pickles

Mohican Flower Farm: fresh-cut flowers

Bears Bagels: bagels and bialys

The Buckeye Lady: buckeyes

Combs Bee Farm: honey

Goodman Family Farms: breakfast sandwiches and frozen meats

Rhoads Farm: produce

Recipe

Ridiculously Good 7-layer Dip

Expand RGS 7 layer dip (for recipe)

Ingredients:

1 can of refried beans

2 Tbsp. of Ridiculously Good Taco Seasoning

1 container of Ridiculously Good Salsa (any flavor)

16 oz. sour cream

2 avocados, cut into slices

1 lime, sliced in half

Salt

1 cup of shredded lettuce

2/3 cup of shredded cheese, such as sharp cheddar

1 bag of lime tortilla chips

Options for dipping: tortilla chips, carrots, celery or pita chips

Directions:

Mix refried beans with 1 Tbsp. of taco seasoning. Place in a smooth layer at the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Chill for 15 minutes. Combine sour cream, taco seasoning and lime juice in a bowl and spread over previous layer. Mash avocado slices, lime juice and salt, then spread on top of sour cream layer. Add a layer of salsa. Add a lettuce layer on top of salsa. Crunch up lime tortilla chips and sprinkle over lettuce. Top with layer of shredded cheese. Chill for one hour before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Ridiculously Good Salsa. www.ridiculouslygoodsalsa.com. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.