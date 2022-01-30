OSU Wexner Medical Center’s Outpatient Care Dublin opens this summer

Courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has long had a presence in Dublin, but nearly all of its area services, including those provided at Ohio State Outpatient Care Stoneridge Dublin, will relocate to a new 272,000-square-foot facility near state Route 161.

“Dublin is a vibrant and friendly city with abundant parks and bike paths and a wide variety of community events and activities for our residents to enjoy,” says Jodi Kuri, director of ambulatory service wellness for OSUWMC. “It’s no wonder the city of Dublin has been recognized nationally as one of the best places to live.”

Outpatient Care Dublin will begin offering limited services Aug. 1. Once fully operational its health care offerings will include ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, primary care, specialty medical and surgical clinics, and related support spaces.

“It’s really a dynamic one-stop-shop for health and wellness care,” says Garth Dahdah, director of strategic growth and facility operations for ambulatory services for the OSUWMC. “Outpatient care at Dublin will help to reach more central Ohioans where they live and work, specifically in the Dublin community and the surrounding communities.”

The Dublin center will have more than 350 staff and faculty members offering 22 different specialties such as cardiology, gastroenterology, primary care, orthopedics, dermatology and physical therapy.

At Outpatient Care Dublin, patients can be diagnosed and treated on-site with the ability to schedule appointments with different caregivers on the same day. An on-site pharmacy will enable them to pick up their prescription drugs following those appointments.

“We wanted to have a medical center that can see a good number of patients and it can be comprised of all these different specialties so (patients) are not bouncing from location to location,” Dahdah says. “If they come in and see the primary care physician and they need to get a chest X-ray, they can do it right there. They need to get labs, they can do it right there. They want to get their medications filled, they can get it right there.”

Outpatient Care New Albany, the $161.2 million Dublin facility continues OSUWMC’s suburban outpatient care program aiming to provide health care, including emergency visits, closer to where people live and work. Dahdah says the expansions reduce wait and travel times in addition to saving patients the hassle of finding parking and navigating a more complex main hospital system.

“That same high-quality care that we are delivering at our main academic campus will be extended out to the surrounding communities,” Dahdah says. “We’re finding that more and more people want to seek help and care within the area that they live and work in.”

Since its August opening, the New Albany facility has exceeded expectations, and Dahdah says he expects similar success at Outpatient Care Dublin. There are differences between the two facilities though.

The Dublin facility will have a bistro and an outdoor courtyard for patients and their families to relax during visits. Dublin will have six operating rooms, two more than in New Albany, including a hybrid room that can handle vascular surgeries and offer interventional radiology. In its endoscopy suite, for colonoscopies and other gastroenterology procedures, the Dublin center will have six rooms, Dahdah says.

The Dublin facility will also offer a specialized clinic to help people with diabetes and a men’s health program in urology. Those programs will complement a diabetic care program offered at OSUWMC Outpatient Care East and a women’s urology health program at Outpatient Care New Albany.

In addition, Dublin will offer same-day surgical procedures and services in areas such as vascular, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Dahdah says patients who don’t require longer hospital stays can take advantage of one of the outpatient center’s 12 extended recovery units for overnight stays lasting nearly a day.

Kuri says that Outpatient Care Dublin aims to provide total health care and wellness opportunities for both residents and business partners in Dublin.

“We are excited to be in the Dublin community,” Kuri says. “Our goal is to partner with Dublin to establish health and wellness in every corner of the community.”

