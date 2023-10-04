O'Callaghan: Dublin is a community of lifelong learning

Dublin is a community that values innovation, progress and the pursuit of knowledge. Approximately 80% of our residents have a bachelor’s or graduate degree. Our schools consistently rank highly, and we have growing post-secondary options offered by Ohio University and Columbus State Community College. In Dublin, learning is a way of life.

We know that education enriches lives and fosters a sense of belonging. That is why the City of Dublin and our partners are committed to providing the right environment for continued growth and engagement.

For example, the City offers McDaniel Citizen U, a nine-week program that gives participants an inside look at the dedicated efforts it takes to maintain Dublin’s world-class services, entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding quality of life. Applications are accepted in the spring, and classes are generally held from late March through May.

In 2022, we started Citizen U Jumpstart, a teen-oriented program that offers students a behind-the-scenes experience with their local government. Students learn about different aspects of the City of Dublin’s operations, hear from staff members about their unique pathways to service and are introduced to potential career choices.

The Dublin Citizens’ Police Academy and Washington Township Citizen Fire Academy provide insights into the critical work of our first responders. The Dublin Police Department hosts its 12-week program in the fall each year. It gives participants new perspectives about the law enforcement profession and covers topics such as criminal investigations, dispatching for 911 services, active threat response, traffic stops and more. Participants in the Citizen Fire Academy have the chance to climb, cut, smash, carry, crawl, pull and push their way through several firefighting, EMS and rescue techniques. Those classes are also hosted each fall.

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce’s executive program known locally as Leadership Dublin is a unique experience of relationship building, learning, problem-solving, civic engagement and personal growth. The series aims to develop future and current community leaders and is designed for individuals who want to take the next step in their civic journey. Over nine weeks, generally between October and May, Leadership Dublin immerses participants into the inner workings of the organizations that work cooperatively to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the Dublin community.

This year, Dublin City Schools launched DCS U, a platform for parents and community members to learn more about the district and its partners. This community conference includes 10 sessions and a resource fair, which focus on topics such as student wellness, athletics, academics and collaboration.

In addition to these various community academies, the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) offers a diverse array of learning opportunities throughout the year.

Whether you want to hone your crafting skills, dive into esports or learn a new language, the DCRC offers countless options for learning and engaging. Find out details in the “Beyond the Books: A New Perspective on Learning” article later in this issue of Dublin Life.

As we keep learning and growing together, Dublin will continue to be the most resilient global city of choice with the brightest of futures ahead.