O’Callaghan: A timeless tradition

As we enter the busy holiday season, we are mindful that this time of year is rooted in tradition. In Dublin, one of our most timeless traditions is the act of giving back. As you will read in this issue of Dublin Life, there are countless charitable efforts taking place in our community all year round. There is no shortage of ways to help your neighbors, and our residents, businesses, and non-profits are creative and relentless in making sure needs are met.

As your local government, the City of Dublin maintains its focus on connection and resilience by connecting those who need help with those who can provide it. All City employees are in the business of connecting residents in many ways, including to your local government, services, and resources.

In addition to fulfilling our mission of providing the best quality of life and environment for our residents, our employees also organize several charitable efforts throughout the year.

The Dublin Police Department hosts the Fill-A-Cruiser toy drive each December, collecting toys for local kids who may otherwise not receive a gift during the holidays. This toy drive is in partnership with the Get Behind The Badge initiative that helps families of first responders in need.

The City also holds an employee-driven gift program that collects presents for local children during the holidays. 2023 marks the 34th year of the Employee Gift Program.

Our City events connect residents and visitors with world-class experiences that bring a sense of togetherness and joy. They also benefit the community in a number of ways. For instance:

The Dublin Food Pantry collects canned goods at the Dublin Irish Festival. Donors receive free admission before 11 a.m. on the Sunday of the Festival. The Festival also offers a $2,500 scholarship to two graduating high school seniors each year.

These efforts enhance our resilience, strengthen our connections, and contribute to our status as a global city of choice. During this season of giving, I hope you have a chance to reflect on the connections you have with your community. You, your families, and your businesses play a vital role in shaping our community. Whether you volunteer your time, make financial contributions, or offer to help a neighbor in need, you help make Dublin a community that embodies the spirit of generosity. It’s not just a place to live; it is a place to give.

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager