Dublin Jerome Senior's Battle with COVID-19

Nick Butler isn’t a stranger to uphill battles. Ten years ago, he was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency, or CVID. And while the 17-year-old Dublin Jerome High School senior had overcome the worst years ago, he came down with a fever early in April. It was just a fever, but then, life changed when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Erin Galloway is a close family friend of the Butlers. Once Butler was diagnosed with COVID-19, Galloway took on a new role. She wanted to open a dialog about the diagnosis.

“This was very unpredictable,” Galloway says. “It started off with only one symptom that alluded them to anything being wrong – which was a fever. That’s when the hospital wanted to test him.”

Galloway took the lead in working with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to find what’s called convalescent plasma. This is plasma from people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have recovered. Because they have the antibodies to fight off COVID-19, this plasma can help patients recovery faster.

“It was a fluke how it came about,” Galloway says. “I created a social media post draft and somehow it became public and went viral. The only information on there was my cell phone. The volume of calls and texts from people who wanted to donate was amazing.”

Within 48 hours, she handed over 75 names of possible donors to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. People from all over wanted to help, whether that meant donating, raising awareness or assisting in any other way. A woman from Los Angeles even reached out to donate.

Team Butler inspires people across Ohio to take action in honor of Nick’s recovery!

As of April 23, Butler completed four of the five scheduled convalescent plasma transfusions. Initially, the process took eight to nine hours, but now the appointments take around five hours. And while it’s been a draining and difficult process, Butler proves his determination through it all.

“Nick is an old soul in a young kid’s body,” Galloway says. “He’s solid, dependable and kind. He’s very well-read and well-spoken; you almost forget he’s 17.”

As of April 24, Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s scheduled plasma therapy plan for Nick’s treatment of COVID-19 is complete. Five plasma transfusions and approximately 40 hours spent in the process resulted in good news when he tested negative for COVID-19.

Butler’s father even made an appearance on Good Morning America to thank everyone who had reached out in support.

Suddenly and unintentionally, the movement to find Butler a donor became so much bigger.

“Our first goal was to find donors for Nick,” Galloway says. “Our second goal is to bring attention to the critical value of what we can do to help others. After Nick got out of the most intensive phase – being on the ventilator – that really opened up the family’s eyes to, OK, we see the positive impact that has. Let’s also help the strangers that we can.”

When we spoke in late April, Galloway was hopeful that Butler would be able to return home within the next few weeks. While the family is focused on getting him back to 100 percent, Butler is still looking forward to graduating and attending Michigan State University to study math and finance.

Donation Angels

Two of Nick’s donors came forward to speak about their role in his journey to recovery.

“I had a very mild case of COVID-19 in which I had little trouble breathing, terrible sinus pain and exhaustion. I believe I got it in Barcelona, Spain, while studying abroad – which, of course, gave me the FULL experience of COVID-19 spreading worldwide.

I heard about Nick’s story and need through Facebook. After talking with my mom about my potential eligibility, I decided it was an absolute necessity that I reach out and go through the screening. Right now is a time when people are coming together in a unique way to be there for one another and help each other and I thought that the possibility of aiding in saving a life was my duty as a human being who had COVID-19. It is also a time when people are looking for the smallest glimmer of hope and light at the end of the tunnel and if I can help in giving that to people I will do everything in my power to do so.”

– Paige

“Like so many others, I was inspired by Nick’s story and how thousands of people in our community came together to search for potential plasma donors. When I found out that I was a match for Nick, I was thrilled to be able to play a small part in his journey. This is a tough time for everyone, but we are much stronger in this fight together – Nick Butler is proof of that.”

– Matt

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.