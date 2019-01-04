News - Exciting speaker at Dublin Chamber event

Business professionals are invited to the Jan. 16 Women in Business Luncheon hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at La Scala Restaurant, 4199 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin.

At this event, you will have the opportunity to share information about your business, exchange ideas and referrals, and establish new business relationships. In addition, Bonnie Coley-Malir, co-founder of City Barbeque, will address the group and provide insight into launching a new business and her success as a business professional. City Barbeque is a restaurant and catering company with 40 locations in Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.The registration to attend is only $22 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members, which includes lunch. For more information or to register, go to www.DublinChamber.org/JanWIB or call the Chamber at 614-889-2001.

About the Presenter, Bonnie Coley-Malir

Bonnie graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and a major in Animal Science.

After graduation, Bonnie joined the American Hereford Association as the Department Head of Junior Activities in Kansas City, MO. Later in her career, Bonnie gained experience in sales with Cargill Nutrena Feeds in Western Kansas, which spring boarded her sales and marketing career. In the 90s, Bonnie moved into the pharmaceutical biotech industry. Bonnie worked for SmithKline Beecham in Illinois, and in Ohio she landed positions with Amgen and UCB where she marketed biotech injectables.

Bonnie had a successful career in biotechnology, but in 2013 she left the corporate world to more fully partner with her husband Rick in the business they started together in 1999. City Barbeque is a restaurant/catering company with 40 locations in Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Bonnie has focused her philanthropic efforts with involvement in various organizations. She is passionate about promoting leadership development in young people especially in ag-related organizations such as the National Junior Hereford Association, the National FFA organization and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. She is past-president of the Dublin AM Rotary Club and has served on that organization’s board for ten years.

Additionally, she has served on the Dublin Methodist Hospital Development Board for ten years and currently chairs the steering committee for the new Womens’ Health Center opening summer, 2019. Because of her passion for the non-profit “Ruling our eXperiences” (ROX), she hosted the group’s annual fundraiser “Girls Without Limits” at her home in 2017 and 2018.

Bonnie and Rick reside in Powell, OH with their Labrador retrievers, Fonzie, Dixie Belle, and Reagan.

About The Dublin Chamber of Commerce:

The Dublin Chamber is the active voice of the business and professional community. The Chamber works to promote business, assist community development and advance human resources. For more information or to become a member of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, go to DublinChamber.org or call 614-889-2001.