New ways to explore art and nature at Dublin Arts Council

Dublin Arts Council has two new spaces to explore this summer: A Sensory Garden, coming early summer, contains a new Riverbox sculpture; and the Art Lounge, a new space to relax and create artwork based on current exhibitions.

Both spaces align with the philosophy: Interacting with art should be fun and welcoming.

“One of the things that makes experiencing art at Dublin Arts Council feel approachable is that the building was once a residential home,” says DAC’s Communications Manager Raygan Barrett. “The staff felt the Art Lounge and the Sensory Garden should be extensions of that by creating spaces where you can pause and take in the surroundings of this beautiful place.”

Sensory Garden

When you walk towards the front door of DAC this summer, meander to the right and you’ll soon find Dublin’s very own “secret garden.” The DAC Sensory Garden was conceptualized by Dublin Arts Council staff and realized through the help and hard work of the City of Dublin.

Sensory Gardens are outdoor spaces designed to ignite all five senses and Dublin Arts Council’s garden offers a variety of ways for visitors to explore.

Smell plants and flowers known for their aromas, including lavender

plants and flowers known for their aromas, including lavender Touch soft and interesting plants such as lamb’s ear

soft and interesting plants such as lamb’s ear See the many colors and shapes of different blooms and plants such as sunflowers

the many colors and shapes of different blooms and plants such as sunflowers Hear the birds that call the DAC grounds home and the wind that rustles the leaves

the birds that call the DAC grounds home and the wind that rustles the leaves We don’t recommend you taste any of the plants - but there are some edible plants, including Thai basil and other herbs

Expand Concept image of the DAC Sensory Garden, created by Michael Hiatt, Landscape Architect with the City of Dublin.

Stationed in the middle of the garden will be a new Riverbox sculpture created by local artist, Andrew Lundberg.

Riverboxes™ are artist-created vessels scattered around the parks and green spaces of Dublin. This one is special as it memorializes an old friend of DAC: D’Art the gallery cat. A cat figure stretches on the sculpture to form a functional sundial.

The Sensory Garden was born out of a desire to create another way for visitors to connect with Dublin Arts Council and it also offers a place for visitors to simply connect with themselves and their environment.

“Engaging our senses with the sights, sounds and scents of the garden can influence our mood, memory and overall health,” Barrett says. “Experiencing nature in this way releases endorphins and lowers cortisol levels, which reduces stress and creates a sense of calm. It’s about slowing down and connecting with your surroundings – that’s actually the really lovely part.”

Art Lounge

Head into the galleries at Dublin Arts Council. At the end of the first and largest gallery room, you’ll find the Art Lounge: A cozy room that welcomes visitors to spend time together making art.

Expand Courtesy of Dublin Arts Council View of the Art Lounge seating area.

Museums across the country have spaces with artmaking activities that focus on themes found in exhibitions. For instance, the Columbus Museum of Art has informal, artmaking activities lining the educational wing, encouraging visitors to create twist tie sculptures or crayon portraits.

Some of these artmaking spaces are geared towards children, but the DAC Art Lounge is meant for all ages.

Poke around inside and you’ll find a comfortable couch and chairs, and a small beverage station to make tea or coffee. Across the room is a place to make art; tables and chairs set up in front of shelves stocked with art supplies.

The Art Lounge features art activities that align with the exhibitions that are in the gallery. Here are some past examples:

Found object or collaged spirals, to mimic the spiral of a snail shell for the exhibition Dwelling: A Snail’s Journey

Torn paper landscapes and paintings of nature reflecting the Echoes of Memory exhibition

These activities change with every exhibition, however general art supplies are

The Art Lounge and the Sensory Garden are expressions of the same sentiment from DAC: Visitors are welcome to explore the artwork and grounds in a relaxed, fun and unique way.

Visiting an art gallery is not just about looking passively at a painting. A visit can ignite all of the senses with curiosity.

Paige Dempsey is the Community Engagement Coordinator at the Dublin Arts Council.

Dublin Arts Council is located at 7125 Riverside Dr.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month

Stay curious with us at www.dublinarts.org