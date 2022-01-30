New Dublin hospital president is a long-time Dublin resident

Courtesy of OhioHealth Armin Rahmanian, President, Dublin Methodist Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth

For Armin Rahmanian, taking on a new role as President of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial hospitals is not only an important step in his career but, as a Dublin resident, a meaningful merger of his professional and personal values.

“When I had the opportunity to join the team at OhioHealth, that was a big factor: to be able to, in my own backyard, have a positive impact on our community,” Rahmanian says. “That really makes me so proud. They already have a really strong track record and history of serving the communities they exist in.”

Rahmanian, who previously worked for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as chief operating officer of Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital and associate executive director for University Hospital, also has a history with his community. He first moved to Dublin in 2007 with his wife, Shiva Rahmanian, who is a pulmonary and critical care physician for OhioHealth. He actively participates in activities with his two children, Ava and Kian, who attend Dublin City Schools.

“From early on at Deer Run Elementary, I was pretty heavily involved in their activities,” he says. “I was proud that I was the only dad who was a room mom. They had to change it to ‘room parent’ just to be inclusive.”

Rahmanian also volunteers as a coach for youth sports programs and serves on the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Board.

What’s Next

Rahmanian has begun putting together what is called the Dublin Methodist Hospital 2026 Plan, a strategy that focuses on identifying services to introduce into the community along with expansions of the hospital’s physical space.

“That’s really a look into the future of what kinds of services we’ll need to provide at the hospital.” Rahmanian says, “We look to making sure the services the hospital provides match up to what the community needs are, not just today or tomorrow but five or 10 years down the line.”

He says that OhioHealth’s renovations and expansions will allow it to create a network of experts across its various facilities, both bringing services into communities and connecting those communities to more resources.

“What that means for the communities that we serve is that an expert is always just a phone call away,” Rahmanian says. “We’ve really leveraged that in terms of being able to develop programs. Otherwise, if it were a standalone community hospital, it may not have the resources, the capability, the talent to pull it off, but because we’re part of a large system we’re able to.”

The plan focuses on providing for a growing Dublin population, particularly for older residents. Rahmanian says that part of this is understanding the needs and preferences of patients. The hospital is working to become more consumer-centric in the way it provides information to patients.

“How we communicate with our community and interact with our community, I think we’ve got to be mindful that different generations and different people like to be connected in different ways,” Rahmanian says. “Not necessarily just communication purposes but how they receive their health care as well.”

Having staff, including Rahmanian, that are a part of the Dublin community makes it easier to understand the specific needs of the hospital’s patients. Rahmanian says that it’s a special thing to have Dublin residents taking care of other Dublin residents.

“It makes a real difference, especially in health care, when you are part of that community and it is your neighbor you are taking care of,” he says. “Any time you can see a familiar face, the sense of comfort that provides to our patients … It’s one of those priceless things you can’t create out of thin air.”

That value for community-connected care is something that Rahmanian says he sees reflected in Dublin’s overall approach to growth and city planning as well. Dublin Methodist Hospital is just one example of positive developments to Dublin since he and his family moved to the city.

“They really are thoughtful about how they plan the city, plan the growth, make sure the residents of Dublin are well cared for, not just from a health care perspective but really their well-being,” Rahmanian says. “We’re very privileged to call (Dublin) home and to be president of the hospital of this town we call home is just icing on the cake for me.”

Lindsey Capritta is a contributing writer.