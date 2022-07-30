Live music series continues in Scioto Park

The British Invasion OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Dublin’s Scioto Park will come alive this year on Sunday evenings, thanks to the annual Dublin Arts Council (DAC) Sundays at Scioto concert series. Taking place for the 38th time, this annual celebration of community is a beloved local tradition.

Scioto Park is located at 7377 Riverside Dr., north of the Dublin Arts Center and the Interstate 270 overpass. The concerts are free of charge.

This year, the all-tribute band series consists of four concerts between Sunday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Times vary for each performance. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, select a spot in the natural amphitheater and enjoy the riverfront park before the concert begins. For safety, the park closes to additional guests when on-site parking reaches capacity.

Blankets, lawn chairs and picnic items are welcome. Food trucks and dessert providers will be scheduled at each concert, with proceeds from sales benefiting DAC. Check the DAC website for details on pre-ordering from food trucks.

Series lineup

Aug. 14

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

6:30-8 p.m.

From Nashville, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience provides the audience with a stunningly accurate performance that Rolling Stone called “the best Eagles tribute on Earth.” Every show faithfully recreates one brilliant hit single after another with some Don Henley and Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix, offering the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.

Sept. 4

The Little Mermen: premier Disney cover band

6:30-8 p.m.

Based in New York City, The Little Mermen were founded by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini with the goal of bringing Disney-fueled nostalgia and singalongs to a generation that grew up on Disney, and never let it go. The Little Mermen play all the Disney hits, from movies such as The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Frozen. Babini is accompanied by a cast of talented musicians and Disney princesses ready to make memories. The audience is invited to attend in costume.

Sept. 25

The British Invasion: ‘60s British rock tribute

5:30-7 p.m.

Expect vintage guitars, authentic hairstyles and costumes as the Ohio-based British Invasion brings rock ‘n’ roll of another generation back to life through the band’s vocals, appearance and dance moves. British Invasion will cover hits from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Herman’s Hermits – to name a few – with incredible accuracy.

WHEN YOU GO

BRING: Lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, picnic items and beverages.

PACK: Sunscreen and lots of water for sunny, warm days. The audience faces west.

NEW CONCERT TIMES: Varying by concert. Check each listing carefully.

ARRIVE EARLY: Park closes when full.

ONSITE PARKING and admission are free; Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

DETAILS: dublinarts.org/sundaysatscioto

Oct. 9

The Wildflowers: Tom Petty tribute

5:30-7 p.m.

The Wildflowers sound just like Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at the group’s prime and have the energy and musicianship to bring down the house with every performance. Presenting a diligently precise tribute, The Wildflowers have successfully toured the country from their home base in Birmingham, Alabama, performing at festivals, night clubs and major concert venues to earn a reputation as one of the finest tribute bands in the country.

Curated by Community

DAC curates the series with community feedback, providing a short survey at each concert to collect information about musical genres and recommendations for future performances.

“We’re extremely excited about the all-tribute series this year,” says Executive Director David S. Guion. “Our audiences consistently choose classic rock and tribute bands as their favorites. We’re expecting to fill the park each week with friends, families and neighbors who gather to experience the music, food and the beautiful natural setting of Scioto Park.”

Weather

Concerts are held outside in Scioto Park’s tiered grass amphitheater. Since Ohio weather can be unpredictable, DAC will post timely information about delays or cancelations at DublinArts.org, on Facebook (@DublinArtsCouncil), and on Instagram and Twitter (@DublinArts). Recorded messages will also be updated at 614-889-7444.

Support and feedback

Though concerts are free of charge, donations are gratefully accepted to provide continued free concert experiences for the community. Staff and board members will come through the crowd with buckets about halfway through each performance.

The DAC Sundays at Scioto concert series is a free gift, provided with generous ongoing support from the City of Dublin, Ohio Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Corporate partners include Cardinal Health; Columbus Financial Concepts; Crawford Hoying; Fifth Third Bank; Hidaka USA; Honda Marysville; IGS Energy; Keenan Agency; and Strip, Hoppers, Leithart, McGrath & Terlecky Co. City of Dublin also supplies an in-kind contribution of city services.