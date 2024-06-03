Letter from the Dublin City Manager: Fit for an Exceptional Community

With this issue of Dublin Life focusing on food and fitness, it is pertinent to recognize that Dublin has an abundance in both categories! I think you’ll agree that if you are going to have dozens of world-class restaurants, it’s certainly important to have an array of fitness amenities, too. Life is, after all, about balance.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan,Dublin City Manager

In Dublin, we are constantly balancing the many priorities of our community members to ensure the highest quality of life. We inform this balancing act through a variety of studies and surveys that ensure we understand what residents want and need. Wellness is always going to be a top priority, and many community assets speak to that.

First and foremost, the beloved Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) has been used by tens of thousands of users over its 25 years of service and remains the City’s most significant investment in the health and well-being of our community. This year, we are beginning a phased refresh for the facility. This renovation, guided by extensive public input, reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities that cater to the evolving needs of our community. City Council will be reviewing proposals and determining the next steps soon. Look for updates this summer on the City’s website and social media platforms.

Furthermore, as part of our ongoing efforts to promote wellness, we are conducting a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment. This valuable initiative informs our strategies for enhancing public health and fitness resources across the city. We have established several working groups to address the four priority health needs: health care navigation, transportation, youth behavioral health and substance abuse, and community connections.

We have also launched the Riverside Crossing Park Master Plan update, which aims to build on the success of this park and refine future phases. This collaborative process will ensure that our facilities continue to serve as dynamic centers for health and recreation while further incorporating the Scioto River.

Another community-wide initiative on the horizon is the Dublin Chamber's annual Corporate Charity Cup, which brings together businesses and organizations in competition and camaraderie. Throughout this two-day event, teams come together to compete in a variety of challenges as a way to promote employee wellness and community involvement while raising money for local charities. This year’s Charity Cup is June 20-21, and Team Dublin will be well-represented.

One of our City beliefs is that we are better together. So, no matter where you are on your fitness journey, know that you are not on your own. Dublin is dedicated to providing the resources and opportunities for all residents to thrive