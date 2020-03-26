Is There Hope in Hemp?

CBD, THC, cannabis, hemp, and marijuana are all confusing hot topic words. With CBD stores and kiosks popping up all over Ohio, I thought it was time to do some research and find out exactly what is on those shelves and if we should consider using it.

How it Works

CBD is believed to affect the endocannabinoid system in our body, which is responsible for regulating and balancing the communication between cells, appetite, metabolism, memory and immune response. All cannabinoids, including CBD, produce effects in the body by attaching to certain receptors. The human body also produces cannabinoids on its own and has two receptors for cannabinoids, CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are present throughout the body but specifically in the brain where they deal with emotions, pain, coordination, movement, appetite and memory. THC attaches to these receptors. CB2 receptors are more common in the immune system and affect pain and inflammation. It is thought that CBD does not directly attach to either receptor, but rather it directs the body to use more of its own cannabinoids.

CBD for Dogs?

“There are certainly other natural things that can help the cannabinoid system including yoga, sleep, turmeric, and 85 percent cocoa dark chocolate,” says Dr. Sue Wagner, an Integrative Veterinary Neurologist in Worthington.

Yes, you read that correctly – Wagner is a Vet. While dogs can’t do yoga or eat dark chocolate, CBD oil is becoming more common when treating our furry friends, too. Canines are more sensitive to THC than humans, as they have more receptors in the brain that can be affected. Wagner says that most veterinary products are low in THC but she opts for a brand that has 0 percent THC just to be on the safe side.

Wagner has seen many benefits in senior dogs who are stiff, slow moving and not as engaged as they used to be. Her clients say that after a few months of CBD, their dogs are acting like puppies again. Wagner has also seen results in younger animals who have cognitive issues, need calming or are in pain. Dublin resident, Lucy Smith, turned to CBD oil to help her 9-year-old Golden Retriever.

“Bodie had two seizures two days in a row and it was awful to watch him go through that. We wondered if he had a brain tumor as his seizures continued and we considered pharmaceuticals and alternative treatments,” says Smith.

After adding a few drops of CBD oil to his food morning and night, Bodie’s seizures stopped.

“Bodie did end up having a brain tumor and we eventually had to put him down,” she says. “But the seizure-free months we had by using CBD were a blessing.”

A Magical Elixir?

CBD is gaining a reputation as a magical, natural elixir to treat almost anything that ails you. It is being studied for its role in easing symptoms of chronic pain, sleep disorders, heart disease, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, anxiety, depression and epilepsy. As a matter of fact, in June, 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the prescription use of Epidiolex, a purified form of CBD oil, for treating two types of epilepsy.

Dublin resident Judi Rememyi is a breast cancer survivor who sometimes suffers from unexplained aches and pains, possibly from the chemo that she underwent.

“It has truly helped my arthritis pain so much,” says Rememyi. “I am now able to go on walks and hikes with my grandkids that I was struggling with before.”

Another resident, Jennifer Keener, says, “My son has been through seven brain surgeries and I have two daughters with anxiety. If you are considering CBD oil for children in Ohio, it can be challenging. You technically need a medical marijuana card because even though it’s legal, it gets gray in the pediatric arena.”

Kelly Rish is from Dublin but is living in Asheville, North Carolina, where the CBD market is even larger than in Ohio.

“I was so skeptical but have changed my mind 100 percent,” Rish says. “I sleep better, aches and pains are minimal and I have less anxiety. My blood pressure is perfect, blood work was spot on and I have not even had a sniffle this winter.”

Rish also uses the CBD cream on her back to help with pain from three back surgeries and says she hasn’t had pain in months. Kelly warns that all products are not the same and to not pick a product by price even though pure CBD oil is expensive.

Katie Alu was also skeptical until she started taking Zilis CBD oil last September. She had bad arthritis in her hand and could not even open up a jar. Two weeks after she began a daily dose of CBD, she agreed to go zip-lining in Hocking Hills. Alu misjudged a line and didn’t make it to the landing which meant she was stuck and had to physically grip the wire above and pull herself to the platform.

“There is no way I would have been able to grip the wire and hold onto it two weeks earlier,” says Alu.

What We Know

There is probably a lot we still don’t know about CBD oil and its uses, but here are a few things the industry is sure of:

CBD is not addictive and may actually help individuals suffering from addiction.

You cannot overdose on CBD or THC.

Hemp oil is made from hemp seeds, meaning there is no CBD content and it has its own potent health benefits.

While THC may cause hunger (think munchies), CBD does not.

The CBD industry is young and controversial at the moment because so much remains untested and unapproved by the FDA. More clinical trials are needed so always seek advice from a medical professional.

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.

Which do I pick?

So how do you select which CBD oil to try? Here are some questions and facts that you should know about the product you are considering.