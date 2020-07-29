How pets are coping with our return to the office

For those who have been working from home in quarantine, returning to work is a relief. But our furry coworkers may not feel the same way, and in fact, maybe upset about our disappearance from home.

Believe it or not, your pets were just as impacted by the March stay-at-home order as you were. In some way shape or form, their schedule went awry when owners began stay-ing inside. Dr. M. Leanne Lilly, assistant professor of behavioral medicine at The Ohio State Veterinary Hospital, says that pets regularly respond to change.

“Some pets are very sensitive to changes in routines,” she says, “and little things like leaving home or coming home at a new time of day can be disruptive.”

If you’re back in the office, you may be worrying about how Fido and Tuna are coping in your

absence.

“Many pets may do wonderfully with the change back to work,” Lilly says. “But with such a sudden overhaul, it’s foolish to assume every pet will adjust to it perfectly.”

She says dogs from shelters seem to be more prone to separation-related problems. And while dogs owned prior to the pandemic learned how to feel safe at home alone, puppies born into the stay at home order may struggle to understand what’s going on when you leave.

Because your pets got to experience more attention, play and training during quarantine, they may be used to extra treatment and become upset when these needs are no longer met. That’s when, Lilly says, behavioral or health problems may surface such as weight gain, chewing, digging or scratching.

Lilly notes that the last quarantine to date – the influenza pandemic – was different for pets. Most dogs were outdoor dogs only and were kept in the back yard or let free to roam.

“Today’s pets are truly companions, often intimately integrated into the daily lives of their families,” Lilly says.

While there is no clinical diagnosis for depression in pets, vets can recognize when a pet has a negatively affected mental and emotional state. The indicators are usually less activity and less enjoyment in daily activities such as eating. If your pet is showing these signs, have them evaluated by your veterinarian, as it could also be an indication of illness.

What to Do Before You Go

Lilly recommends starting slowly and ahead of time.

“Have your pet spend time away from you while at home and reward them with food items,” she says. “Practice leaving the house at the time of day you will work, starting for short periods of time.”

This means going from five minutes, then 10, then 20 minutes. If you’re seeing early signs of stress or are really concerned, invest in a nanny cam and spy while you're away.

Lilly says to watch out for:

• Stiff body

• Trembling

• Pacing

• Drooling (when it’s not hot)

• Freezing

• Yawning

• Urination

• Pupil dilation

• Cowering

• Lip-licking

• Holding one leg up

• Inability to eat treats

Cats and COVID-19

We’re all wondering... can pets actually get COVID-19?

“The studies on artificially infecting cats and the reports of a few pets testing positive paint a picture of what might be possible in terms of infection, but not what is most likely,” Lilly says. “The general consensus is that an abundance of caution is the best course of action, but you are a larger risk to your pets getting COVID-19 than the reverse.”

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome atmarnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.