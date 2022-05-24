Handheld and versatile, hot dogs are perfect for your backyard barbeque

Mariah Black

One of the most popular foods in America, hot dogs are a staple for grill outs across the country. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council – yes, this is a thing – estimates that Americans consume 20 billion hot dogs a year, and hot dogs are served in nearly 95 percent of households in the U.S. It also estimates that Americans eat 150 million hot dogs on the fourth of July alone.

While the origin of hot dogs may trace to any number of sausage varieties from Europe, the frankfurter sausage originally came from Germany in 1487. The name “hot dog” is speculated to be derived from “dachshund sausages,” which were sold in New York during the 1860s by a German immigrant.

Since then, hot dogs and sausage varieties have been made and sold by butchers across America. And vendors in Dublin are no exception.

Local sausage curator Saddleberk creates artisan sausages and bratwursts from Berkshire pork. Brats and hot dogs aren’t just a tasty summer meal, however; co-owner Dave Rigo says they’re also an optimal meal for any host, as they’re quick and easy to grill to perfection.

“As COVID subsides a little bit more, people are getting back together, especially in the spring and summertime,” he says. “(With hot dogs or sausages) you can feed a whole lot of people and not have a huge time investment in it.”

When grilling hot dogs and bratwursts, Rigo recommends using a meat thermometer to get the right temperature and best cook. He also recommends setting the grill at a low heat initially then slowly increasing the temperature in order to prevent charring and drying of the meat. Unless, of course, you prefer your dogs crispy.

Once you’ve grilled your hot dog to your liking, it’s time to add your toppings.

Adam Caplan, assistant manager and creative chef at Weenie Wonder in Dublin, says there’s no wrong way to make a hot dog. Besides the go-to toppings of ketchup, mustard and relish, Weenie Wonder has used cheese, unique sauces, ranch Doritos, pickles and peppers to top off their dogs.

Chili or bacon can add extra flair and flavor.

“The only limitations are your imagination and what you put on yourself,” Caplan says.

Loose toppings are the bane of any hot dog lover. Who hasn’t shot ketchup and mustard out of their hot dog bun and onto their shirt? Even worse, who hasn’t lost their relish through the hole in a soggy bun? The right bun is critical to a good hot dog, Caplan says.

“You want to make sure your bun can hold all of your toppings,” he says. “You don’t want it to get soggy or weak and then all your good stuff falls through. It’s got to have the right amount of bread to meat ratio.”

As for sides that pair well with hot dogs, Caplan recommends baked beans, potato salads, and fries or potato chips.

× Perfect Hot Dog checklist Grilled to perfection. First, make sure your grill is ready. Use a grill brush to scrape away any remnants from previous meals. Next, spray your grill with non-stick oil. Start on low heat and work your temperature up to medium. Turn the dogs frequently to get equal charring on all sides. Grill for around 5-7 minutes. Lastly, sear your dogs to lock in the flavor – be careful not to burn them, though! Best buns. Pick a thick bun and toast on the grill for 1 minute Make it your own. Top the dogs off with whatever you like. Whether you stick to classic mustard and ketchup or get creative with chili and chips, the possibilities are endless!

