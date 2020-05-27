A Look at Dublin's Restaurants Through the Ages

Dublin’s Bridge Park is flourishing with new restaurants popping up left and right and there are endless fresh menus and plates to drool over.

While these new additions are exciting, we can’t forget the rich history of some of the oldest Dublin restaurants in the area.

At 74 years old, Ron Geese has seen the rise and fall of many community restaurants. Dublin has been home to six generations of Mitchells (Geese’s mother’s maiden name) and five generations of the Geese family. However, there are a few spots that are still open which hold significant personal memories for Geese.

“The nature of the thing was that people were always snacking,” he says. “Each of these places, it brings memories back.”

Many of the dining establishments he remembers have since closed, but replaced with a business we know today. For example, back when it opened in the 1930s, The Dublin Nite Club was the ultimate place to have a night out. While it was tragically destroyed by fire in 1967, its very spot became Dublin’s original Wendy’s in 1979. Eventually, Dublin became home to Wendy’s cooperate building and the restaurant changed location moving up the hill to the east.

While restaurants change names, menus and are replaced over time, many in Dublin still operate out of the original buildings. Here are a few establishments with deep roots:

Bridge Street Pizza

In the 1940s, Shamrock Sandwich Shop became Chris’ Restaurant, known today as Bridge Street Pizza. This iconic pizzeria is known as Dublin’s oldest pizza tradition.

The Bogey Inn

One of the oldest bars in Dublin, The Bogey, dates all the way back to the 1920s and is still open today under new ownership.

“Each of these places, it brings memories back,” Geese says. “Until the 1990s it was just a bar. There wasn’t much to do back then, but it’s a great place to go.”

Known for their pizzas and American cuisine, The Bogey, located at 6013 Glick Rd., features daily dining specials, along with live music and sand volleyball courts on the weekends.

La Scala

La Scala has been an icon in the Dublin area since 1972. After a complete renovation, the place has also become a popular spot to host family events, weddings receptions and banquets.

Oscar's

Opened around 1995 in a Victorian house at the north end of Historic Dublin, Oscar’s is cozy restaurant and wine bar owned by Mike Tibbett’s family. It’s known for the diverse menu, long list of wines and rustic feel.

“Oscar’s was one our favorites to go. It’s one of the premier places in Dublin,” Geese says.

The next time you step into your favorite Dublin restaurant, think about its place in the community’s history. We hope you find it as interesting as we do, because we just eat this stuff up.

Gillian Janicki is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.