At-Home DIY Projects

Social distancing remains a strongly recommended practice as the state continues to battle COVID-19 and get things under control. But in warm weather, interior redecorating inspiration strikes. Instead of heading to the mall for new décor, head to your craft closet.

Now is the perfect opportunity to take a stab at a quick DIY project to spruce up your living space. The possibilities are endless with a little patience, the right materials and a few tools.

Here is a quick guide to three of our favorite projects that you may find useful.

Blanket storage

Have an abundance of throw blankets lying around the living room? This blanket ladder is both aesthetically pleasing and takes up very little space.

What you’ll need:

• Three 1”x3”x6’ pine boards

• Miter saw

• Nailer

• Weathered stain (your choice)

Make two 65-inch cuts for the sides of the ladder and four 17.75-inch for the ladder rungs.

Cut the ladder rungs at a slight an- gle to make it easier to lean against the wall.

Mark the boards on the outside to nail together the rungs.

Paint and wait to dry.

Project featured on Domestically Speaking

Picture frame terrarium

If you’re looking for a way to showcase indoor plants, look no further. This DIY project brings an interesting twist to your plants by utilizing dollar store photo frames. By taking apart the frames and gluing them together, your plants can take on a whole new role in your interior decorating game.

What you’ll need:

Four 4”x6” photo frames, two 5”x 10” frames and two 8”x10” frames

Tape

Spray paint

Hot glue gun

Take out the paper and throw away the backings of the frames. Spray paint the frames to a color of your liking.

Use the 8x10s for the longer sides of your makeshift terrarium and glue at the seams.

Use the 5x10s for the shorter sides of your makeshift terrarium and glue at the seams.

Use the 4x6s as the roof and use tape for the middle and then glue the remaining seams together.

Once the house is formed, if desired, you can put the glass frames back on to house the plants.

Project by lizmarieblog.com

Corking Easy!

Finally, the cork collection that has continue to grow over the years has purpose.

This one is super simple. All you need is a quarter-inch piece of plywood to fit a frame of your choice, a collection of corks, spray paint and a hot glue gun.

Once the frame is attached to the wood, fill in the frame with different colors of corks. And just like that, you have a brand new bulletin board.

Rocco Falleti is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com