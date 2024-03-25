Experiences for Dublin's future educators

In a way, I grew up as a teacher’s aide since my mother taught second and third grade for 26 years. Correcting papers, constructing bulletin boards and helping students in her classroom was part of my life.

My mom attended Boston College and majored in education when women did not have many choices. Still, she found her passion in teaching, which I also enjoy as I tutor high schoolers and coach pickleball.

My mother was fortunate her career track worked out, but many college students have no idea what they want to study. Yet, imagine attending university with a clear path in mind, having already been exposed to multiple internships in the classroom. The Dublin Teacher’s Academy (DTA) offers an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to try out a career in education while earning college credits along the way.

By Colleen D'Angelo Kristi Andrews with student Elianna Norder

Kristi Andrews has been the face of the DTA since its inception in 2006, roughly 17 years after she began her teaching career in 1989 with the aid of typewriters, ditto machines and one desktop computer for all teachers to share.

She came to Dublin Schools in 1995, the year Dublin Scioto opened and Marina Davis was principal. Andrews had been teaching Family and Consumer Sciences and running Career Pathways, where students interned with Nationwide Insurance. Davis had the vision to combat a future educator shortage by starting a teaching academy and pegged Andrews to lead it.

“The first year we had an unofficial curriculum and only 11 students, while now we regularly have over 50 juniors and seniors,” Andrews says.

The content standards are set through the state and students can receive Career and Technical Assurance Guide (CTAG) credit. High schoolers must pass their exams and submit an online portfolio to the state for college credit at any Ohio public university.

The program is housed at Dublin’s Emerald Campus, the 118,000 square-foot former Verizon building on Emerald Parkway. The renovated space is modern, with light-filled flexible spaces, community areas for dining, couches and ping pong tables, and houses several other learning academies outside of the Teacher’s Academy.

Students have classroom time when they study effective teaching techniques while documenting their new knowledge in their online digital portfolios. Outside speakers visit often to share their professions and lecture on subjects such as child abuse, decision making, human resources, dressing for success and being culturally responsive.

Each student undergoes a six-week internship in Early Childhood (pre-k-fourth grade), Middle Childhood (fourth-eighth grades) Special Education as well as a choice session in High School, Speech Pathology, Guidance or other areas of interest. These experiences can take place in public, private or parochial schools in Dublin or surrounding areas.

Elianna Norder is a senior in the DTA who also participated in the program as a junior. She was inspired to consider a teaching career by her Spanish instructor, Emily Zaye, at Dublin Coffman.

“Mrs. Zaye is so approachable and has such solid relationships with her students in and out of school,” Norder says. “I thought, maybe I could do that too.”

Norder originally planned to teach high school but fell in love with the elementary school level after her internship.

“I love the sense of community built by staying together in the same classroom all day,” she says.

Another part of the DTA curriculum is preparing for the Educators Rising Conference at Capital University. Norder and her peer, Joy Nippa, wrote and illustrated a children’s book titled The Lone Wolf which qualified for the state competition.

The book introduces empathy and the idea of putting yourself in the shoes of others. The conference costs $50 per person to attend so the high schoolers hold the Election Day Bake Sale every year to cover the expenses.

The DTA has come full circle as several former participants are now teaching in Dublin schools and mentoring current high schoolers.

Amy Kelley was in DTA’s pilot class and has been teaching for 13 years. She is in her ninth year as an Intervention Specialist at Thomas Elementary.

Rachel Brooks graduated from DTA in 2009 and teaches kindergarten at Riverside Elementary.

“At Miami University I was one of the only ones who had already worked in an actual classroom,” Brooks says.

Andrews was an advisor to another graduate, Sunday Weakley, when she was at Dublin Scioto. In 2002, Weakley was Andrews’ long-term sub while she was out on maternity leave. Now Weakley mimics Andrews’ job in the Olentangy Local Schools as the Teacher Academy instructor and Educators Rising Advisor.

As these students begin their teaching journey, Andrews prepares to say goodbye to them and to her teaching career. She is retiring in May and is very proud of the program she has nurtured for 18 years.

“I am not sure about my next steps but hopefully I can continue to promote the teaching profession and encourage young adults along the way,” Andrews says.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. She and her husband, Tony, raised three children in Dublin over last 25 years. Colleen enjoys playing and teaching pickleball; walking her pup, Mason; and traveling internationally. You can reach her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.