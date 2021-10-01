Info from the City of Dublin | October/November 2021

Dublin: A Purple Heart City

Each November, we recognize Veterans Day, a national holiday set aside to honor and thank all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. This year, Dublin City Council took that sentiment a few steps further by declaring Dublin a Purple HeartCity. This designation is intended to show the community’s gratitude for active military members and veterans. Dublin joins the growing list of Purple Heart communities in Ohio, including Columbus, Gahanna, Grove City, Delaware and FranklinCounty.

The Purple Heart City designation is one of many efforts the Veterans Committee has advanced to honor the service and sacrifice of those who have served our country and protected our freedoms. The committee has also worked to enhance the Grounds of Remembrance at Dublin Veterans Park, including relocating the city’s World War II monument from the Dublin City Schools 1919 building. Another new attraction is an interactive video tour of the grounds, which highlights its many features. Look for QR codes placed around the park to learn more.

In addition to the Grounds of Remembrance, Dublin also recognizes the city’s fallen heroes with a memorial at Dublin Cemetery, honoring residents who were killed while serving our country. As the memorial states, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,” a quote from General John J.Pershing in honor of the fallen. In 2020, the City of Dublin launched a new website, dedicated solely to Dublin’s veterans. We invite you to visitDublinVeterans.com for more information on local events and efforts to recognize those who have served in the U.S.military.

Finally, each year, the City of Dublin, in partnership with the Wesley G. Davids Dublin Post 800 of the American Legion, hosts the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at DublinVeterans Park on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The day’s events honor all men and women who served our country and their dedication to our freedom. All are welcome to attend. This November and beyond, as you drive around town and see our new Purple Heart City signs or walk the Grounds of Remembrance, I hope you pause to reflect on those who have served and sacrificed. And, I hope you take pride in knowing that you are part of a community that supports and appreciates the men and women of our armed forces, past and present.

Sincerely,

Dana McDaniel, City Manager