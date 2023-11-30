Dublin Life Gift Guide 2023

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh My!

Trips to the zoo don’t have to end when the snow starts to fall. Take a trip to the Dublin Toy Emporium and grab your kiddo’s favorite animal so they can play in the jungle all year long. $110 www.dublintoyemporium.wordpress.com

Scent-sational Gift Giving

Give the gift of a signature scent this holiday season. With scent profiles like sandalwood and west Indian lime, Trevor Furbay carries a fragrant combination to perfectly match the man in your life. $76-95 www.trevorfurbay.com

Sweat it Out

If you or a loved one are looking for a detox in the new year, HOTWORX has the perfect workout bundle. Whether you are looking to sign up for a class or use one of the infrared sauna you can get one month of unlimited access as well as a HOTWORX towel and mat to get you started. $159 www.hotworx.net

Sweetest Stocking Stuffers

Switch out socks and lottery tickets for a tasty treat this December when stuffing your loved one’s stocking. These miniature boxes of sea salt caramels covered in rich chocolate from Winans Coffee and Chocolates are a perfect start to anyone’s holiday celebrations. Six-piece box for $5.95 www.winanschocolate.com

Ready to Serve

Perfect for the loved one who always seems to find themselves hosting, these platters from

Morgan House can be accessorized with add-ons for any occasion. If you find that you’re always the host, there’s nothing wrong with getting yourself a gift as a “thank you.” Platter $54, add-on $12 www.morganhse.com

A Gift that Glistens

Perfect for the special lady in your life, these initial pendants from Dublin Village Jewelers are sure to be a gift she’ll never forget. Whether it’s a 10 karat yellow, or white gold 18-inch chain pendant with diamonds or one of the 14 karat yellow gold adjustable chain pendant without diamonds, these beautiful necklaces shine and are sure to become one of her everyday staples. Adjustable chain without diamonds $269, 18-inch with diamonds $525 www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

Deck the Halls

Tree ornaments are arguably the most important accessories of the season, and these detailed decorations from Baker’s Village Garden Center and Gift Shoppe are a perfect addition to anyone’s tree. For those who want a personal touch, the shop also does ornament personalization up until Dec. 23. $10-15 www.bakersvillagegardencenter.com

A Flair for Fashion

LeFlair Boutique has a wide collection of statement pieces to spice up anyone’s wardrobe, and these charms are one of the most popular permanent items. Easily added onto the chain of any necklace or bracelet, these pendants are a great gift for those who like to switch up their jewelry. Starting at $100 www.leflairboutique.com

Gift of Zen

With classes like meditation to yoga with weights, GoYoga has something for everyone. New customers can get three weeks of unlimited classes for only $39, the perfect amount to put on a gift card and put under the tree. $39 www.goyogausa.com

Gift-giving? It’s A Piece of Cake!

Invited to a holiday dinner party but not sure what to bring? A few slices from The Cheesecake Girl are perfect for breaking the ice. Take a trip to the location on Dublin Granville Road to pick and choose what slices you want to make up your cheesecake – but don’t expect the choices to be easy! Classic slice $8, Flavored slice $9, Full cheesecake $55-65 www.thecheesecakegirl.com

Earn A Bear Hug

Both nontoxic and washable, these teddy bears from City Style Children’s Boutique are an ideal snuggle buddy. Perfectly partnered with a pair of holiday pajamas, wrap up these teddies and watch the child in your life – or adult with an inner child – fall asleep clutching their new favorite stuffed animal. $30 www.citysstyle.com

No Better Time to Start

With the new year comes new resolutions and there’s no better place to begin than Starting Strength. A gift card for a month-long membership and a 30-minute consultation with online coaching is a great way to kick off anyone’s health journey. $225 www.startingstrengthgyms.com