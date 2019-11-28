Dublin Life Gift Guide 2019

Dublin Village Jewelers

This ladies’ Tissot PR 100 is a stylish watch destined to be worn often and for every occasion! It features a mother of pearl dial with diamond markers as well as a beautiful diamond bezel. The benefits of shopping Tissot include a Swiss movement, scratch resistant sapphire crystal and two-year warranty. Be sure to visit Dublin Village Jewelers, your trusted local jeweler, to see its full collection of ladies’ and men’s Tissot watches. https://www.dublinvillagejewelers.com/

Woodhouse Day Spa

When only the “Best” will do, choose the day spa that has been voted “Best of Columbus” since opening in 2010. Of course, that is The WOODHOUSE day spa! With a wide variety of packages available, the Concierge from the Woodhouse can help you choose the perfect gift for all the special people in your life. When you purchase a gift card of $425 or more, at the spa, you will receive a luxurious hand-crafted cable knit throw as your free gift. Gift Cards are available in any denomination. www.Columbus.Woodhousespas.com

Our CupCakery

No lie, Our CupCakery has a cupcake for every occasion. Place a custom order or stop by the Cupcake Bar to decorate your very own! In the mood for extra icing? Want extra special toppings? It’s your cupcake – you decide. Plus, the bakery’s selection of brownies, buckeyes and sugar cookies will have you coming back, no matter how big your sweet tooth. https://www.ourcupcakery.com/

Boho 72

Never be afraid of showing up to a party wearing the same outfit as someone else. Boho 72 has unique fashion, from embroidered tops to faux fur jackets. Snag its array of sweaters while the weather is chilly, but make sure to buy a sundress for later. www.boho72.com

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

It’s never too cold for real ice cream. Nothing is sweeter than receiving the gift of a turtle sundae, butter pecan or fudge logs.

Apricot Lane Boutique

This new boutique brings fashion to Bridge Park, offering must-have sweaters, winter accessories and a dreamland of wardrobe staples.

Dublin Toy Emporium

A staple in Dublin’s Historic District, Dublin Toy Emporium offers treasures for every child, no matter what age. Every item is selected with fun and education in mind, from puzzles and games to soft stuffed animals and arts and crafts.

Bend Active

Shop through adorable athleisure and snag unique gear for every game day! Plus, work out with spirit with buckeye bracelets and OSU headbands.

The Pint Room

Give the gift of a Buckeye Burger this year, served with Ohio white cheddar, candied bacon, dark chocolate ganache and peanut butter served on a salted pretzel bun. Add a craft brew and this Christmas gift will make someone’s day merry and bright.

Extravagifts

Whether you need something for a sports fan, a bride to be, the special guy in your life, the kiddos or something for yourself, this holiday season Extravagifts has you covered with individual gifts or a specialty crafted gift baskets sure to please.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Give the gift of a coffee date, the perfect way to spend any wintery day. Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea in Bridge Park is the ideal spot for a cocoa cappuccino, fresh muffin and good friends.

Winans Fine Chocolates & Coffees

It’s right there in the name ­– everything you could possibly want in a holiday gift.