Dublin Life | December 2021/January 2022 Calendar

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 West Powell Rd., Powell
Through Jan. 2
Wildlights
5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Closed Dec. 24 & 25
Through Dec. 15
Dublin Arts Council presents Van Kerkhove and Kowalski: Accomplices
Dublin Arts Center, 7125 Riverside Dr.
Dec. 1-23
12 Little Elves
Various locations throughout Dublin
Dec. 2
Robin Oatts
Dublin's Treelighting
Dublin’s Tree Lighting
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Dec. 2-4
Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents The Lion King Jr.
7 p.m. Thurday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday
Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
Dec. 3-5
Dublin Scioto High School Theatre presents Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.
Dec. 11
Fill a Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy.
Dec. 4
Holly Days – Who Day
3-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
Dec. 7
Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Connections
9-10 a.m.
Healthy Blends, 5877 Karric Square Dr.
Dec. 10
Dublin Chamber’s Recognition Luncheon
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club Pavilion, 5750 Memorial Dr,
Dec. 10
Metallica & Mötley Crüe Tribute Night
6 p.m.
Last Call Music Bar & Grill, 5815 Karric Square Dr.
Dec. 11
Holly Days – Dublin Disney Holiday Extravaganza
3-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
Dec. 15
NextGen Dublin Holiday Party
5-7 p.m.
Brookside Golf & Country Club, 2770 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Dec. 16-18
Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical
7 p.m. Dec. 16-17; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., and virtual
Dec. 18
Wreaths Across America
10 a.m.
Dublin Cemetery, 83 W. Bridge St.
Dec. 18
Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy.
Dec. 18
Holly Days – Santa’s Family Christmas
3-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
Dec. 20-Jan. 3
Winter Break
Dublin City Schools
Dec. 31
Live at Urban’s New Year’s Eve Celebration – The Wet Bandits
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Urban Meyer’s Pint House, 6632 Longshore St.
Jan. 13-15
Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents Student Directed One Act Plays
7 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
