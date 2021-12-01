Dublin Life | December 2021/January 2022 Calendar

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 West Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Through Jan. 2

Wildlights

5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Closed Dec. 24 & 25

Through Dec. 15

Dublin Arts Council presents Van Kerkhove and Kowalski: Accomplices

Dublin Arts Center, 7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Dec. 1-23

12 Little Elves

Various locations throughout Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Dec. 2

Robin Oatts Dublin's Treelighting

Dublin’s Tree Lighting

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 2-4

Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents The Lion King Jr.

7 p.m. Thurday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Dec. 3-5

Dublin Scioto High School Theatre presents Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Dublin Scioto High School, 4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinsciototheatre.org

Dec. 11

Fill a Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/police

Dec. 4

Holly Days – Who Day

3-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

www.historicdublin.org

Dec. 7

Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Connections

9-10 a.m.

Healthy Blends, 5877 Karric Square Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 10

Dublin Chamber’s Recognition Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Pavilion, 5750 Memorial Dr,

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 10

Metallica & Mötley Crüe Tribute Night

6 p.m.

Last Call Music Bar & Grill, 5815 Karric Square Dr.

www.lastcallmusicbar.com

Dec. 11

Holly Days – Dublin Disney Holiday Extravaganza

3-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

www.historicdublin.org

Dec. 15

NextGen Dublin Holiday Party

5-7 p.m.

Brookside Golf & Country Club, 2770 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 16-18

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical

7 p.m. Dec. 16-17; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., and virtual

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 18

Wreaths Across America

10 a.m.

Dublin Cemetery, 83 W. Bridge St.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Dec. 18

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 18

Holly Days – Santa’s Family Christmas

3-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

www.historicdublin.org

Dec. 20-Jan. 3

Winter Break

Dublin City Schools

www.dublinschools.net

Dec. 31

Live at Urban’s New Year’s Eve Celebration – The Wet Bandits

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Urban Meyer’s Pint House, 6632 Longshore St.

www.urbanspinthouse.com

Jan. 13-15

Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents Student Directed One Act Plays

7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

