Dublin Life Bookmarks | June-July 2024

The Swans of Harlem: Five Black Ballerinas, Fifty Years of Sisterhood, and the Reclamation of a Groundbreaking History

by Karen Valby

This captivating book tells the story of five pioneering ballerinas whose accomplishments dancing during the height of the Civil Rights movement have been hidden for too long. With talented women such as Lydia Abarca, a Black prima ballerina, Dance Theatre of Harlem performed for the biggest names in the world: the Queen of England, Mick Jagger and Stevie Wonder. Their successes were left out of the history books, until now.

Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook

by Jess Damuck

Jess Damuck shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes that feel good to eat and look good on a plate. Her down-to-earth eats are doable for busy weeknights and may challenge your expectations of how craveable healthy food can be. You’ll want to make recipes like zucchini and pistachio pesto pizza and vegan baklava ice cream again and again.

Off-White

by Astrid Roemer, Lucy Scott (Translator), David McKay (Translator)

Astrid Roemer, winner of the prestigious Dutch Literature Award, has returned from a nearly 20-year publishing break with a moving story about the legacy you leave behind through your family. Set in Suriname, South America in 1966, Off-White asks the questions: What is a family? What binds people who share nothing in common but blood? This sweeping saga exposes the complexities of race and relationships.

Wellness: A Novel

by Nathan Hill

A New York Times Bestseller, Wellness is a funny and heartbreaking satire about modern society and marriage, perfect for readers of character driven stories and nostalgia. After meeting in Chicago’s gritty art scene during college in the ‘90s, Jack and Elizabeth plan the future of their dreams together. But 20 years later while living a life they never expected as parents in the suburbs, the couple must reckon with unfilled ambitions and memories of familial dysfunction.

Anything’s Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People

by Dan Pashman

James Beard Award-winner and host of the podcast Sporkful, Dan Pashman, brings his inventive spirit to a new cookbook all about pasta sauces. After realizing how repetitive pasta dishes can be, Pashman traversed Italy and teamed up with all-star recipe developers in the U.S. to create the least boring meals possible. With creative recipes such as kimchi carbonara and smoked cheddar and chicken manicotti “enchiladas,” Pashman shows that Anything’s Pastable with a little inspiration.

Dublin Life Book Club Selections

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.

The Seven Year Slip

By Ashley Poston

While trying to figure out what to do with her late aunt’s apartment, Clementine finds out she wasn’t the only one living there. A sweet man with a Southern drawl and a love of lemon pies also lives there, but thanks to the pinch in time the apartment exists in, he is seven years in Clementine’s past. With an aching heart, she isn’t sure she can handle falling for someone, especially a doomed romance, but will she be able to hold back?