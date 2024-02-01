Dublin Life Bookmarks | February-March 2024

I Can't Save You: A Memoir

by Anthony Chin-Quee

Anthony Chin-Quee seemed like the model of

success, working to become an ear, nose and throat surgeon after graduating from Emory University’s medical school. But no matter what he achieved, he couldn’t shake the feelings of depression and inadequacy that had long plagued those in his family. With honesty and humor, Chin-Quee shares how mental illness rerouted his path in life until he found a way to forge forward on his own terms.

How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen

by David Brooks

In his latest book, David Brooks explores the profound importance of seeing and being seen by others. Brooks explains in thought-provoking detail that not only is it a skill to be able to truly know someone and to make them feel valued, it’s also absolutely necessary for any healthy person, family or community. Readers will learn how we can do more for those around us to spread the joy that comes with being understood.

The Wildest Sun

by Asha Lemmie

The Wildest Sun follows one woman on her

worldwide journey to find the man she believes is her father, Ernest Hemingway. On the cusp of adulthood, Delphine is desperate to find the person she thinks might hold the key to who she’s meant to be. And as an aspiring writer, she can’t resist knowing if she’s really Hemingway's daughter. This dazzling and transportive novel will take readers from Paris to Harlem to Key West.

The House of Doors

by Tan Twan Eng

It’s 1921 and Lesley and Robert are living in Penang. When an old friend, writer Willie Somerset Maugham, stops by for a visit, no one expects the life-altering changes in store. Unhappy with his marriage and career and searching for material for a new book, Maugham turns his eye on Lesley – what is she hiding? An affair? Ties to the Chinese revolution? The House of Doors is a captivating novel based on real events.

The Book of Fire

by Christy Lefteri

In The Book of Fire, Christy Lefteri tells the stunning story of a town in Greece that’s forever altered one fateful day by a sweeping wildfire. Irini, a musician, stumbles upon a body in the aftermath of the fire – the body of the man who started it. Out of anger, she makes a snap decision, one that haunts her as she and her family attempt to search for meaning in what was once their home.

Hannah Burkhard is the Librarian Supervisor at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.