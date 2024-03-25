Dublin Life Bookmarks | April-May 2024

The Berry Pickers

by Amanda Peters

From author Amanda Peters comes a riveting new story about the consequences of unraveling long-held secrets. In July 1962, a young girl goes missing launching a decades-long search by a family forever altered. Meanwhile, a little girl grows up with an over-protective mother who seems like she might be hiding something. This novel about identity and the unconditional love felt by a family is perfect for readers who enjoyed The Vanishing Half.

Redwood Court

by DéLana R. A. Dameron

Redwood Court, which has already received glowing reviews from authors like Charmaine Wilkerson, is the newest work by artist and poet DéLana R. A. Dameron. The book follows Mika, the baby of her family, as she comes of age in South Carolina in the 1990s. Told in warm prose, Redwood Court paints a portrait of a family striving to reach their American Dream in a country still insistent on seeing them fail.

The Storm We Made: A Novel

by Vanessa Chan

In 1935, a woman seeking to make her mark is lured into the world of espionage by a charismatic Japanese general. The role she plays for what she believes is the good of her country, Malaya, serves only to help those with colonization in mind. Now, it’s 1945 and in the midst of war, Cecily must confront the aftermath of her actions and fix what she has done to save her children and her people.

Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds

by Michelle Horton

In 2017, Michelle Horton’s life changed forever when she learned her sister Nikki had just killed her partner after years of hidden abuse. Michelle was left stunned by this news and worse, the revelation that she was blind to her sister’s suffering. Determined to make things right for her family, Michelle opened her home to Nikki’s young children and took on a battle against a justice system bent on keeping her sister locked away.

Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods: A Cookbook

by Alex Guarnaschelli and Ava Clark

In this New York Times bestseller, Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and her chef-in-training daughter, Ava, teach readers how to elevate family favorite recipes. With wit and helpful tips, mother and daughter cook their way through seventy-five delicious dishes including blueberry pie and crisp potato latkes. This smart and fun cookbook has something that’s sure to satisfy everyone in the family, even the dog!

Dublin Life Book Club Selections

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.

The Last Carolina Girl: A Novel

By Meagan Church

Set in 1935, the life of fourteen-year-old Leah Payne is flipped upside down when her father dies in an accident. Suddenly thrust into a new life where she is forced to work as a helpmate for her new well-to-do family, Leah fights for herself, her family and her right to control her future.