Dublin kitchen gets a modern, woodsy makeover

Photo by Marshall Evan Photography

Nestled in one of the woodier areas of Dublin, Dave and Kelly Wilson’s 26-year-old “cabin in the woods” was in need of a rustic refresh when they called Cleary Company to help revitalize their kitchen.

Like many long-term homeowners, the Wilsons were thinking ahead to a time when they might be ready to sell. They wanted to ensure their home stays modern in both form and function, not just so the home is enticing to a future potential buyer, but so they can enjoy new amenities now.

“We figured if we’re going to do that, rather than waiting right before we sell it, why don’t we go ahead and do it now and get to enjoy it?” Dave says.

And enjoy it they have – the kitchen remodel has breathed new life into the couple’s home.

“It’s amazing how the kitchen just comes to life,” Kelly says. “It’s so bright and so open.”

Rather than a small change, the Wilsons opted to almost entirely redo the kitchen. The update aligned the design of the kitchen more closely with the rest of the home and has significantly improved the flow and organization, Kelly says.

“That makes such a difference,” she says. “What (Cleary Company) did for all the drawers and the amount of space – the volume changed significantly.”

Photo by Marshall Evan Photography

To brighten the room, Cleary Company installed new light fixtures and completely overhauled the cabinets. Painting the original oak cabinetry softened the look of the kitchen.

“We put in white cabinets that blend a little bit more into our open family room concept, so it looks like a more continuous design,” Dave says.

In addition to lighting under cabinets and above the center island, all new quartz countertops were installed.

“Everything was really removed and started over,” Kelly says. “It’s an entirely new kitchen, top to bottom.”

“Except for the floors,” adds Dave, laughing.

New kitchen backsplash, appliances and a gas hood over the stove are just a few of the eye-catching features that tie the remodel together. For Kelly, the installation of a gas stove is her favorite new feature.

“(It’s) a nice feature from a cooking standpoint,” Dave adds. “I kind of like the mini fridge we put in, too, especially if we have cocktails on the weekend.”

Although the Wilsons insist they’re not avid chefs, revitalizing their kitchen was an important improvement for their day-to-day routines.

“You think of the kitchen for, obviously, cooking and eating,” Kelly says, “and it is, but I think it’s really such a gathering place.”

In addition to being a gathering place, the couple look at their home as a place to relax and escape, and that means making the kitchen remodel work for them rather than just going with what’s trendy.

“Both of us love the mountains,” Kelly says. “We both enjoy a respite, so we didn’t want our kitchen to be so completely modern that it doesn’t go with the rest of the house at all.”

Photo by Marshall Evan Photography

The Wilsons’ biggest worry going into the remodel was that the kitchen wouldn’t look cohesive with the rest of their open-concept first floor, which includes the family room. Thanks to the keen design eyes of the Cleary Company team, though, none of those fears were realized.

“We really like … the backsplash,” Dave says. “It’s kind of a stone, has a bit of texture to it and it’s also compatible with the stone fireplace in the family room, and not only ties it in but also gives it that cabin in the woods feel to the space.”

After 26 years in the same home with only minor improvement projects, the Wilsons agree that their first major renovation was a win.

“It was a very positive experience,” Dave says.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.