Dublin Food Pantry hosts fall fundraiser at Bridge Park

The Dublin Food Pantry has played a pivotal role in combating food insecurity in the Dublin community for more than 46 years.

With the help of donors, volunteers and advocates, the pantry has provided food and resources to Dublin families since 1976, serving an average of 2,500 people every month. However, with a new location for the pantry in the works to fill a greater need for its services throughout the community, the organization is seeking a way to raise money and engage with the community on a larger scale.

This fall, the Dublin Food Pantry will host Bounty at Bridge Park, an inaugural event held at the North Market Bridge Park that aims to raise money for the pantry while providing the community with a special night of entertainment and education. The event features a cocktail hour followed by a dinner and program about the cause.

Inspired by service

Though this fundraiser will be the first of its kind for the food pantry, the idea for an event such as this has been in the making for many years.

Barb Anderson, a Dublin Food Pantry Board Member, says she was inspired by an event in Athens, Ohio that she attended called Bounty on the Bricks. The fundraiser, which has been hosted by OhioHealth for eight years, is a private dinner held on the streets of Uptown Athens that benefits the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.

A ticket to Bounty on the Bricks earns guests a delicious meal with multiple courses, prepared by local chefs using local produce. Anderson was inspired by the combination of community celebration and fundraising that the event procured, and she wanted to find a way to replicate the special atmosphere of Bounty on the Bricks in Dublin.

Anderson knew that this event would take time and intensive preparation. The team began planning years in advance in order to ensure the event met expectations and fulfilled the needs of the pantry and its clients.

“Even during COVID we were talking about it,” Anderson says.

The success of this event is especially important given the pantry’s upcoming move from its former home, the Dublin Community Church, to its own building. For over 20 years, the pantry had resided in the church, which graciously eased the burden of operating expenses for the nonprofit as it was providing resources to Dublin residents.

Growing pantry for growing needs

Unfortunately, more Dublin residents need the support of the pantry now than ever before. Denise “Dinky” Youngsteadt-Parrish, executive director of Dublin Food Pantry, says Dublin’s needs have skyrocketed in recent years.

“Since 2020 we’ve seen a 208% increase in the number of people that are coming to access food,” Youngsteadt-Parrish says. “That is increasing even more now.”

An increased cost of food, inflation and cuts in SNAP benefits have all led to increased demand for assistance. Bounty at Bridge Park will help the pantry meet these demands, while allowing the pantry to maintain its purpose.

“First and foremost, we are a food pantry, so our job is to feed people,” Youngsteadt-Parrish says.

However, the pantry does not want to just provide the bare necessities for its visitors. It is a choice pantry, meaning clients can select their own groceries rather than simply receive a box of pre-selected goods. This way, shoppers can pick what they really need, rather than being handed a box of things they may not want, or be able, to use.

“It’s a much more dignified way to get the food you need,” Youngsteadt-Parrish says.

Seeds for the future

The new building will support the desire to be a choice pantry. With its new space, the pantry plans to cultivate a garden that will grow produce exclusively for the pantry. This allows the pantry to consistently provide healthy and fresh products to residents and mitigate the need for third-party products.

The pantry’s capital campaign lays out the plan and estimated operating costs for the new facility with a goal to reach $3 million. Incredibly, the movement has raised over $2 million thus far thanks to overwhelming community-wide support.

Proceeds from Bounty at Bridge Park will contribute directly to this goal, allowing the new facility to operate efficiently. Tickets to the evening will be $150 per person, and it includes an enticing lineup of events.

The scenic North Market will be closed for the entirety of the event, giving visitors an intimate setting to mingle and celebrate the cause. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m..

Along with refreshments and food, the evening will feature a short presentation highlighting the pantry’s purpose and importance. Coordinators hope to share messages from both volunteers and residents who frequent the pantry, giving viewers a well-rounded view of the organization’s impact. The presentation will provide insight into food insecurity within Dublin and how the pantry fights this issue.

Ticket holders will also have the chance to win a basket full of fun excursions and gift cards donated by Dublin businesses. The raffle is an example of how the event ties in fundraising with a celebration of the bond of the Dublin community.

And while Bounty at Bridge Park will be a fun evening of community engagement, it all ties back to serving Dublin families in need.

“The impact that we’re having is far more than just giving someone food,” Youngsteadt-Parrish says.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.