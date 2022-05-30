Dublin family transforms their yard into a fruit-yielding farm

Don and Lori Belock have long had an interest in the fruit cultivation process. After taking their children to various U-pick farms throughout central Ohio, though, the couple decided to start their very own at their suburban home in Dublin.

“We’d always talked about buying some land and having a farm someday,” Don says, “and then we said, ‘Well, shoot, we have enough land to do it here!’”

After a family meeting around 2006 with daughters Kristen, now 17, and Marissa, now 22, to discuss what everyone hoped to see grow at the residential farm, the Belocks began swapping out ornamental plants in front of the house for apple, peach and nectarine trees.

“It was a one-step-at-a-time process to change our landscaping from traditional ornamentals to productive food growing shrubs and trees,” Don says.

The farm began with smaller, self-pollinating fruit trees while the Belocks honed their pruning and cultivation skills. Larger plants typically require many other plants in the vicinity in order to pollinate. As the smaller crops began successfully growing produce, the couple were able to cultivate larger crops that would be able to help one another pollinate.

Today, the Belocks grow peaches, apples, nectarines, figs, black raspberries, blueberries and strawberries.

Farm to Table

As the farm began producing hundreds of pounds of fruit, the Belocks started using their homegrown produce to make jams, pies and preserves.

While none of their homemade products are for sale, Don says the family enjoys gifting their jams to friends, family and their children’s teachers.

Those fruits of their labor are a special way of working together as a family to create one-of-a-kind gifts.

Don and Lori estimate that they have made at least 100 apple pies and 200 jars of jam, all from

the trees and shrubs in their yard.

“It really gives you some perspective of what kind of productivity you can get in a suburban yard,” Don says.

Educational Opportunity

The Belocks view their farm as more than an interesting hobby, but a way to instill important values into their children as well.

As technology becomes an increasingly prevalent entertainment method for children, the family’s farm gave the Belock children an exciting reason to turn off the TV.

“Our children wanted to go out and check the trees and the bushes,” Don says. “They wanted to find something good to eat out there.”

The children also took an interest in what went into successfully growing fruit.

“They wanted to be a part of the cultivation, the pruning, the fertilizing that we do,” Don says. “They developed an interest in wanting to participate in it.”

The farm taught the Belock children healthy eating habits, as well a sense of agency in growing their own food.

Interested in growing produce at your home? Don has some recommendations to get started.

Select an area that gets full sunlight or close to it.

Select a tree that fits the space. There are both standard and dwarf fruit varieties. If you’re just starting out, choose fruit varieties that are self-pollinating. That includes peach, nectarine and golden delicious apple trees. Ask your local nursery specialist which plants are self-pollinating.

Pay close attention to the nursery instructions. Plant, fertilize and water trees per those recommendations.

Get nursery recommendations for treating trees for insects and diseases. There are organic and inorganic treatments depending on your preference.

As early as three years, many trees should be pruned to maximize fruit production. It’s easy, critical and creates a nice-looking tree.

Prepare for harvest! Deer, squirrels and other wildlife will likely get their share too, but there will be plenty for all.

Don also recommends guides from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. For more information, visit www.cfaes.osu.edu.

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.