Dublin family spends year homeschooling and traveling

Colleen D'Angelo

When our youngest daughter was 10, she gave a persuasive presentation for her fifth-grade class on why she should be homeschooled. Catie wanted the flexibility of setting her own schedule and spending more time on subjects of interest. Homeschooling become a conversation point for somewhat different reasons as the COVID-19 pandemic sunk in as parents dealt with online classes, scattered start times and hybrid learning models.

With many classes and jobs moving virtual, some saw possibilities for shifting their normal routines and finding new experiences.

That’s exactly what the Swenson family of Dublin did in the summer of 2020. Remote work allowed Ashley, her husband Todd, their 9-year-old son Ryan, twin 8-year-old daughters Alexis and Avery, and their dog, Finnegan, to travel to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with a small pop-up camper and a thirst for adventure. The trip would ultimately inspire a year of homeschooling and travel.

On that trip, Todd worked outside using a solar unit to power his computer and a tall antenna to magnify cell signals for video calls. The test trip went well and the Swensons started the search for a larger motor home, eventually settling on a 29-foot RV in Canada, complete with a shower, toilet, folding bunk beds and a propane-fueled kitchen. Ashley spoke to Dublin Schools about her plan to homeschool the children while they traveled throughout the coming school year, and she received a lot of support.

Courtesy of the Swenson family

The family decided to begin their adventure in San Antonio, where Ashley’s mother was fighting pancreatic cancer. The Swensons wanted to spend as much time as possible with her, so they drove their camper to Texas and made that their base. From there, the Swensons traveled to national parks including the Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree and Death Valley, even venturing as far as the Florida Keys.

During those travels Ashley taught the children a literature-based curriculum with additional instruction in science and math.

“I tried to select books that corresponded with the places we were visiting,” Ashley says. “We read them aloud together in the evenings.”

The Swenson children also completed workbooks from the U.S. National Park Service Junior Ranger program, earning badges along the way.

“I feel like the kids have a better appreciation now for protecting our land and taking care of the earth,” Ashley says.

Courtesy of the Swenson family

Studying life outside of the classroom can be an incredible way to learn, retain and pass on information. When my middle daughter was 12, we took her out of school for a three-generation trip to China. Courtney had been learning Mandarin and was fascinated by Asian cultures. She kept a drawing journal of the people, buildings and landscapes in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. When Courtney returned to seventh grade, she gave a presentation on the differences between ancient and modern architecture in China as well as Chinese brush painting.

Valuable life skills are learned while traveling, including patience and creativity when dealing with missed trains, full hotels, language barriers and lost luggage. These teaching moments can be achieved during time off from school as well, but travel is much more expensive during breaks and summer vacation. There’s also a more relaxed feel to traveling during an offseason that can lead to less stressful experiences.

During the Swensons’ travels, the family found preparation was key as some visitor centers were closed and campsites were full due to pandemic-related limitations. Ashley says that planning proved especially important during busier travel seasons.

“Over the winter you may not need as many reservations but plan well in advance if visiting popular destinations like Zion or Yellowstone in the summer,” Ashley says.

She recommends www.campendium.com for reviews and links to book campsites, www.harvesthosts.com for unique and free locations to park an RV, and www.roadtrippers.com to map out a trip and stops along the way.

Planning a trip can be a delicate balance of time, especially if one or both parents is working remotely. In the winter months, Ashley says that shorter days can further limit the time for enjoying outside activities. Adapting to the needs and challenges of travel can be part of the experience though.

“We cooked most of our own meals as this was an adventure not a vacation,” Ashley says. “The important thing is to embrace the nomadic spirit.”

In April 2021, Ashley’s mother passed away, and the family was grateful for the extra time they’d been able to spend together creating long-lasting memories.

Ryan, Alexis and Avery returned to elementary school this year, but the Swensons plan to head to Utah, Colorado and Yosemite National Park in California this summer. Future goals include an East Coast historical battlefields trip, adding to the 26 states the family has explored and visiting all of the U.S. National Parks.

× Expand Courtesy of the Swenson family

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. She and her husband, Tony, raised 3 children in Dublin over the last 25 years. Colleen enjoys playing and teaching pickleball; walking her pup, Mason; and traveling internationally.