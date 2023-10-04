Dublin Community Recreation Center offers classes for all skill levels

Did you know there is a world-class space right in your backyard where you can embark on a modern educational journey? The Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) is a valuable place to expand your horizons through a variety of interactive classes ranging from beginner level to expert.

When you hear the word “learning,” you might think of sitting in a classroom, watching a teacher at a whiteboard and taking those dreaded tests. While learning something new can be daunting, there are many ways to go back to “school” without the pencils, without books and certainly without a teacher’s dirty looks.

Learning a new skill or developing a fresh hobby doesn’t have to be boring or intimidating. With a variety of options, from art and languages to esports and senior programs, the City of Dublin offers a wide range of ongoing educational opportunities.

Education Beyond the Classroom

“Recreation is ageless – it’s active, it’s engaging,” says Jennifer Vosters, adult/older adult recreation program supervisor at the DCRC.

Vosters, who works at the City’s state-of-the-art recreation center, points to the broad slate of programs residents can choose from, including everything from fine arts, dance classes and pet first aid to nature walks, retirement training and a variety of guest speakers. There has never been a better time than now to learn a new skill or connect with your neighbors in a hands-on way, she says.

“With anyone that we work with, like our instructors, we always make sure it is never a direct sale of anything but rather it is a learning opportunity,” Vosters says, noting that people who are interested in a topic, but may not be sure about if they want to commit, can request to observe a class. DCRC staff members want to ensure you find the right fit.

After taking a level two Japanese-language course, a student, Amy Roiz says, “The teacher was on point, well-prepared in his teaching and had the students learn at a pace which was fair to the students. He was always on time and gave ample time for understanding.”

Building Community through Esports

Maybe sports at the recreation center aren’t your thing. Sometimes you just want to play your favorite video game, but that can get lonely. Introducing esports!

The DCRC opened its esports center, known as the Respawn Lounge, this past July, which is the first of its kind in the city. DCRC staff members invite anyone 10 years and older to try their hand at 10 different gaming options. Each game can be accessed by the player’s personal account, so you don’t have to worry that you’ll lose your place in the game.

“While we have heard rumblings of esports being discussed in our field of Parks and Recreation at the national and state level, we have not really seen a fully developed esports initiative in a recreation setting, so we are glad to be doing some trailblazing work for our region,” says Dublin Director of Recreation Services Tracey Gee.

The esports center is available for drop-in hours, hosted events, tournaments and leagues.

DCRC Resources

As part of the City of Dublin’s strategic framework, being a resilient city accessible to all is a community-wide goal. That means making all types of learning opportunities available for everyone.

The DCRC provides a wide range of adaptive programs for people with disabilities who need extra support finding resources and classes tailored to their needs. Specific examples of adaptive classes are arts and crafts, money management and adaptive aquatic lessons, but any class can be made inclusive.

The center also has an adaptive resources coordinator on staff who can make specific accommodations to all the center’s programming and whose goal is to teach, engage and connect participants with one another.

Planning Your Next Move

So, how to begin? Maybe you don’t know where to start, or going to a class or meeting with people intimidates you, but you still want to learn about what kind of programs Dublin has. The City offers a Healthy Guide to educate its community members in a way that is unlike any other.

With this interactive digital brochure, Dublin lays out all available programs and registration information to its community members. Produced three times a year, the Healthy Guide is a resource to stay in the know about local programs for all ages, ranging from toddler to senior.

“Anyone who is interested in recreational programs, activities and information on the Dublin Community Recreation Center should check it out! We get about 17,000 views for each season’s publication,” says Kelly Rigano, DCRC recreation administrator.

There are several ways to access the Healthy Guide. Residents can visit the recreation center and pick up a hard copy or view it digitally on the City of Dublin’s website.

Whether you plan to dive into the world of esports, learn Japanese or ask for an accommodation of a class you’ve been eager to try, the DCRC is your next creative outlet.

Hannah Black is an intern for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at cpi@dublin.oh.us.