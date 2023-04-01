Dublin Commnity Recreation Center adds new features to its inclusive summer camps

As the weather starts to change and summer is on the horizon, the Dublin Community Recreation Center, also known as the DCRC, has many programs and resources for families in the Dublin community.

Among its fitness features, the DCRC holds many aquatic aspects including an indoor and outdoor aquatics area which offer water fitness classes, group swim lessons and private leisure pool parties.

For those looking to get up and active, group fitness classes, personal training with testing and tracking, as well as FitBiz are available to members.

To keep kids busy while they aren’t in school, there are plenty of fun and interactive options for all ages. From active kids’ programs like Kindertots to Youth Tennis Lessons, the DCRC’s summer camp season has a lot to offer.

With the help of the center’s new Adaptive Coordinator Meaghan Campbell, several new resources are offered for preschoolers, youths, teens and adults which are all more inclusive.

While she enjoys coordinating these camps, Campbell's favorite part of her job involves running the adaptive programs and getting to meet the participants.

“There’s no judgment, we all get to be silly and just have a good time,” Campbell says. “We’re always just laughing and chopping it up, so I love working with them.”

Looking to be artsy? New camps for adults include an Intermediate Stained-Glass course as well as Saturday Studio ceramic classes where you can focus independently on your art skills.

Among the youth camps there are courses like the beginner ceramic Clay Creations Workshop and the Hip Hop Dance Class. To stay active, there are several fitness oriented camps like the drill focused Power Hour and Learn to Volley.

For more adventurous teens, the DCRC offers new day trips – chaperoned by the staff – to the

indoor adventure park Urban Air and Columbus Saber Academy for instructor-led training.

Although weekly registration for Dublin residents opened March 30, registration for non-residents opens April 5. The official summer camp season kicks off June 5 and runs through July 28.

Meaghan Campbell

Adaptive Coordinator at Dublin Recreation Center

With a degree in pediatric occupational therapy and background work in special education around different school districts, Meaghan Campbell has started to settle into her adaptive coordinator role at the Dublin Recreation Center.

In hopes of working with the same demographic and role of being creative and different every day, Campbell stumbled across the job opening for the city of Dublin.

“It’s a great way for me to do something different and get out of the schools for a while to do something new but still use that skill set to be serving the community in a different way,” Campbell says.

After arrival, Campbell slowly started understanding how the Dublin community comes together as one.

“My favorite part of working in Dublin has to be the team I work with,” Campbell says. “The coordinators have been great, I’ve worked with a lot of different departments, and I’ve been really impressed on how everyone is really focused on inclusion and accessibility.”

As a way of supporting the arts in Dublin, the DCRC houses the 200-seat Abbey Theater of Dublin. This space offers an extensive variety of theatrical and musical performances as well as movies and lectures. For parents with little ones, Preschool Play in a Day is a new camp that introduces children to theater while exploring iconic children’s stories in an interactive way.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.