Dublin City Schools' new approach to Housing Development

As the central Ohio region experiences rapid housing development, Dublin City Schools faces a unique set of challenges, including increased pressure on resources and, inevitably, the tax burden on homeowners. The narrow passage of the district’s combined levy-and-bond issue last fall, combined with forecasted deficit spending, has compelled the district to ask for a seat at the housing table.

Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen, Dublin City Schools is taking proactive steps to address the complexities of housing development in central Ohio while advocating for the interests of our community.

The ninth largest district in the state, Dublin City Schools spans three counties, five municipalities and six townships. Because planning and zoning regulations vary from community to community, keeping track of development plans is arduous.

One of the first initiatives undertaken by Dublin City Schools was the formation of a Housing Committee within the Board of Education. The committee, which met for the first time in February, enables district leaders and Board members to engage directly with developers to gain insights into the potential impact of future growth plans on our schools and community.

Marschhausen’s commitment to collaboration has extended beyond the school district. He has personally met with executives from five major housing developers, including Schottenstein Realty and Epcon Homes, to establish an open-door policy. These discussions have provided an opportunity to address concerns and ensure that the impact of housing plans on Dublin City Schools is thoroughly considered.

Marschhausen has also actively engaged with municipal leaders and elected officials to advocate for greater consideration of schools in the development process. By encouraging municipalities to consult with schools before granting planning and zoning approvals, he has emphasized the importance of holistic community planning that takes into account the needs of Ohio’s schools and homeowners.

Courtesy of Dublin City Schools Dr. John Marschhausen and City of Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes. The City of Dublin and Dublin City Schools, while independent in operations and finance, have an excellent partnership.

A recent meeting with City of Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, City Manager Megan O’Callaghan, and City of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther highlighted the complexities surrounding housing abatements and the Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) program. Marschhausen emphasized the distract’s recognition of the need for affordable housing in central Ohio and expressed concerns about the impact of development incentivization.

“Our discussions with city leaders highlight the importance of balancing the need for affordable housing with the fiscal implications for suburban schools,” Marschhausen says. “While we recognize the necessity of affordable housing in central Ohio, we must also ensure that taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.”

Also integral to the district’s housing engagement efforts is the involvement of Dr. Jennifer Schwanke, Deputy Superintendent, on the Envision Dublin Steering Committee.

“Having a seat at the Envision Dublin Steering Committee allows us to actively participate in discussions shaping the future development of Dublin,” Schwanke says. “We are grateful for the City of Dublin’s consideration of our schools in these important conversations.”

Beyond Dublin

Participation in forums outside of Dublin and Franklin County, including meetings with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), has further amplified Dublin City Schools’ advocacy efforts. By engaging in broader discussions on regional development, Marschhausen hopes the district’s interests are represented and safeguarded at all levels.

Union County has been a source of much of the enrollment growth in Dublin City Schools. In 2014, Union County accounted for 9.2 percent of the district’s students, whereas today it hosts 20.2 percent. Recognizing this, Marschhausen and Dublin City School Treasurer and CFO Brian Kern are actively involved in the newly-formed Union County Housing Taskforce Committee.

As Union County’s student population within the district continues to rise, this committee examines the challenges posed by rapid housing growth in rural areas.

Courtesy of Dublin City Schools Dr. Marschhausen, Superintendent, speaks at a roundtable discussion hosted by Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. Entering his twentieth year as a school superintendent, Dr. Marschhausen's knowledge and expertise has made an impact on state and national education issues.

“Balancing economic development with rising costs and student needs is paramount in ensuring the long-term prosperity of our communities,” Marschhausen says. “While we welcome growth and opportunity, we must remain vigilant in safeguarding the resources necessary to provide a quality education to every student within our district.”

In addition to institutional engagement, Dublin City Schools has also been working to prioritize community involvement. The district has implemented initiatives to facilitate communication between parents, community members and civic leaders through e-newsletters and blogs.

Examples include promoting Jerome Township’s Comprehensive Planning Open House and providing information about a proposed residential development in Concord Township. By connecting community members with opportunities to provide feedback on topics such as housing growth and school funding, the district aims to empower the community to play an active role in shaping policy and legislation.

Ultimately, Dublin City Schools is committed to educating every student that moves into the district.

“It is our purpose to educate every student within our district. But we must recognize and be transparent about the financial implications associated with housing and enrollment growth,” Marschhausen says. “As tax incentives for developers redirect critical funds, the burden to fund education falls disproportionately on established neighborhoods. By advocating for equitable development practices and fostering community engagement, we hope to navigate the challenges of housing more openly than we have before.”

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.