Dublin City Schools: District-wide Initiative Gives Back

What started as a simple idea to repurpose lost and found items quickly grew into a collaboration between students in all grades at Dublin City Schools and One Dublin’s Community Free Shop.

Photo courtesy of Keyburn Grady Coffman High School student Brandon Tamasy

Throughout the year, schools amass all sorts of clothing items in their lost and found. The goal of each lost and found is to connect students with their missing belongings, but sometimes items go unclaimed.

This fall, Dublin City Schools’ Director of Student Wellness, Tyler Wolfe, didn’t just see a pile of clothes, but an opportunity that could benefit the community. Rather than letting lost and found items languish in forgotten corners, Wolfe arranged for students to pay it forward by donating unclaimed items to One Dublin.

“As part of our #DCSGivesBack initiative, we are always looking for ways to help our community. Overflowing lost and founds was an opportunity to do just that,” Wolfe says. “Together with principals, we were able to create a collection and cleaning system that had all of our buildings working together to achieve a common goal. Service projects help students feel like they are contributing to the community, and hopefully, increase their sense of belonging. The added benefit is that the lost and found items go directly to local families in need."

Photo courtesy of Keyburn Grady Coffman High School student Ian Stoops

For the project, students and staff at each elementary and middle school building gathered and packed up anything in the lost and found after a last call. Once ready, the district’s Operations team travels around the district to collect the items and deliver them to a designated high school.

Students who receive supports through Specialized Learning Center (SLC) then get to work washing, drying and folding the lost goods. Students also sort them by size and type before bagging them back up.

Then, just before the district’s winter break, One Dublin representatives visit each high school to pick up the items and take them to its Community Free Shop. The shop provides gently used clothing and personal care items to families in need at no cost. All families living within the boundaries of Dublin City Schools are welcome to make an appointment and visit the Community Free Shop.

Photo Courtesy of Keyburn Grady Dublin Coffman High School

For many of these students, the benefits of being involved in projects like this are twofold; they develop life skills that support their sense of belonging and independence, and give back to the community.

“Students gravitated toward the lost and found project as it gave them a chance to connect with the Dublin community in a meaningful way,” says Jennifer Clark, Dean of Building Leadership. “The project also gave students an authentic opportunity to not only work on employability skills but also on leadership skills. Coffman was so happy to have been part of this initiative.”

In total, the district collected and readied 54 bags of items for One Dublin’s Community Free Shop. Items included sweatshirts, coats, hats and gloves, all of which are in heavy demand this time of year.

The donation from Dublin City Schools now plays a crucial role in helping those in need not only stay warm, but also navigate life’s challenges with dignity.

“This initiative fosters a true sense of community,” says Heather Heins, Executive Director of One Dublin. “It fulfills growing needs and enables students to see the impact of their contributions, nurturing a belief in their ability to make a meaningful difference within the community.”

The ripple effect of this all-district project goes beyond the tangible items donated. It is also a testament to the power of the Dublin community and the belief that even the smallest acts of kindness can create a wave of positive change. Dublin City Schools students of all ages have proven that they, too, are capable of making a lasting impact on others by embodying the “better together” value.

Keyburn Grady is the Coordinator of Alumni and Media Relations at Dublin City Schools. Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.