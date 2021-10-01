Dublin Citizens Police Academy provides an opportunity to learn about what goes into protecting a city

Photo by John League The police K-9, one of the most popular parts of the academy, goes around the room during the drug search session.

For 12 weeks every year, those in and around Dublin can learn more about how the city’s police department is run as well as gain an understanding of the inner workings of law enforcement.

Now in its ninth year, the Dublin Citizens Police Academy offers Dublin residents and non-residents who are 18 or older to get insight into what it takes to protect a city. Criminal backgrounds are run on all applicants before the roster is selected.

This year’s academy, the first since 2019 after the pandemic caused a cancelation in 2020, runs for three hours every Wednesday from Aug. 25 to Nov. 1 and boasts a class ready to learn more about improving the relationship between the city and its protectors.

Topics discussed during the academy range from criminal investigations to arrest proceedings to community involvement and more. To graduate, you can’t miss more than a few classes, John League, a graduate of class two, says. After graduating, anyone can become a community service officer.

Community service officers are volunteers who are given a car to use to patrol. If they see something wrong, they can call in and request an officer on scene. They can also do vacation home inspections and get keys out of locked cars, among other things. They don’t wear a police uniform and aren’t allowed to carry weapons.

“They serve as an additional eyes and ears to the police department,” League says.

Even if graduates don’t wish to become community service officers, the bond formed during the academy doesn’t end with the last session. There is a Dublin Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, which was formed in 2012 after class one finished the academy, that’s open to all graduates. League, who serves as treasurer of the alumni association, says it’s a 501c3 nonprofit that was created to enhance the connection between academy alumni, the police department and the rest of the Dublin community.

“The police really can’t take on donations from the public,” League says. “That wouldn’t be appropriate. So, in our role, we will take on those things.”

Tasks the alumni association takes on include coordinating restaurants to donate meals for the 12 nights of the academy, help with events like Police Week, hold a Parents Night Out for police personnel and provide other resources, like buying the department a shoeshine kit.

Photo by John League A class portrait of the academy's first graduating class, who also started the alumni association.

There is a fee to be a member of the alumni association. However, most of the funding is provided through donations.

League applied for the academy after retiring and trying to find something to do.

“My wife said, ‘You’re a Type A personality. What are you going to do? You can’t sit around the house all day,’” League says.

He planned on becoming a community service officer upon academy graduation, but due to physical limitations, League changed his mind. He now serves on the Board of Trustees and is the photographer for the academy. But most importantly, he enjoys fulfilling this higher purpose with the police department.

“It’s just giving back to the police and communities,” League says. “For most of us, that’s why we do it.”

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.