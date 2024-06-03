Dublin Calendar for June-July 2024

THROUGH SEPT.
Bridge Park Summer Music Series
Third Thursday of every month, 5-7 p.m.
Bridge Park
6634 Riverside Dr.
Courtesy of the Dublin Market
THROUGH SEPT.
Dublin Market at Bridge Park
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6568 Longshore St.
THROUGH NOV.
Food Truck Wednesdays
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
City of Dublin
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
JUNE 3-9
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
JUNE 6
Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Party
3-5 p.m.
Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library
75 N. High St.
JUNE 7-8
Fore!Fest
5-10 p.m.
Bridge Park
Longshore Street and Bridge Park Avenue
JUNE 6, JULY 10
Tell Us Your Story- Oral History Program
6:30-8 p.m.
Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library
75 N. High St.
JUNE 18
Teens Connect
4-5 p.m.
Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library
75 N. High St.
JUNE 19
Juneteenth Bridge Lighting
Evening
The Dublin Link will glow red, white, blue, green and yellow to represent both the American and Pan-African flags.
JUNE 20-21
Dublin Corporate Charity Cup 2024
Thursday, June 20
4-8 p.m.
Marriott Columbus Northwest
5605 Blazer Pkwy.
Friday, June 21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
JUNE 28-30
The Abbey Theater presents Jungle Jim KIDZ: A Musical Wildlife Adventure
June 28-29, 7 p.m.
June 30, 2 and 4 p.m.
Coffman Park Amphitheater
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Courtesy of Columbus Wuyue Arts Foundation
JUNE 30
Columbus Wuyue Arts Foundation presents 2nd Asian Dance Performance
6 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
JULY 4
Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration
Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby
8 a.m.
Avery Park
7401 Avery Rd.
Parade
11 a.m.
Metro Center-Historic Dublin
Evening Celebration with live entertainment from Grammy nominee, Martina McBride
4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Fireworks
9:50 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
JULY 18-20
Arthritis Foundation 41st Charity Auto Show
Metro Center Business Park
555 Metro Pl. N.
JULY 18-21
The Abbey Theater presents James and the Giant Peach Jr.
July 18-19, 7 p.m.
July 20, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
July 21, 1 and 4 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
JULY 20
Columbus Duck Race hosted by The Development Board of Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Noon
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
JULY 29
Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Jazz Academy on Tour
2-3 p.m.
Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library
75 N. High St.
SAVE THE DATES
Courtesy of The Dublin Irish Festival
AUG. 2-4
Dublin Irish Festival
Ignite your Irish spirit at the annual Dublin Irish Festival, a three-day festival filled with Irish food, music, and more.
AUG. 16-17
North Market Wine Fest at Bridge Park presented by Heartland Bank
Enjoy wine from distributors from all over the world and bites from North Market favorites.