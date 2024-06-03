Dublin Calendar for June-July 2024

THROUGH SEPT.

Bridge Park Summer Music Series

Third Thursday of every month, 5-7 p.m.

Bridge Park

6634 Riverside Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Courtesy of the Dublin Market

Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6568 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

THROUGH NOV.

Food Truck Wednesdays

Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

City of Dublin

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.visitdublinohio.com

JUNE 3-9

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

JUNE 6

Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Party

3-5 p.m.

Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

JUNE 7-8

Fore!Fest

5-10 p.m.

Bridge Park

Longshore Street and Bridge Park Avenue

www.forefest.com

JUNE 6, JULY 10

Tell Us Your Story- Oral History Program

6:30-8 p.m.

Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

JUNE 18

Teens Connect

4-5 p.m.

Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

JUNE 19

Juneteenth Bridge Lighting

Evening

The Dublin Link will glow red, white, blue, green and yellow to represent both the American and Pan-African flags.

JUNE 20-21

Dublin Corporate Charity Cup 2024

www.dublinchamber.org

Thursday, June 20

4-8 p.m.

Marriott Columbus Northwest

5605 Blazer Pkwy.

Friday, June 21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

JUNE 28-30

The Abbey Theater presents Jungle Jim KIDZ: A Musical Wildlife Adventure

June 28-29, 7 p.m.

June 30, 2 and 4 p.m.

Coffman Park Amphitheater

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Courtesy of Columbus Wuyue Arts Foundation

JUNE 30

Columbus Wuyue Arts Foundation presents 2nd Asian Dance Performance

6 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.tinyurl.com/WUYUE

JULY 4

Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby

8 a.m.

Avery Park

7401 Avery Rd.

Parade

11 a.m.

Metro Center-Historic Dublin

Evening Celebration with live entertainment from Grammy nominee, Martina McBride

4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

Fireworks

9:50 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

JULY 18-20

Arthritis Foundation 41st Charity Auto Show

Metro Center Business Park

555 Metro Pl. N.

www.arthritis.org

JULY 18-21

The Abbey Theater presents James and the Giant Peach Jr.

July 18-19, 7 p.m.

July 20, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

July 21, 1 and 4 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

JULY 20

Columbus Duck Race hosted by The Development Board of Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Noon

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.nationwidechildrens.org

JULY 29

Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Jazz Academy on Tour

2-3 p.m.

Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

SAVE THE DATES

Courtesy of The Dublin Irish Festival

AUG. 2-4

Dublin Irish Festival

Ignite your Irish spirit at the annual Dublin Irish Festival, a three-day festival filled with Irish food, music, and more.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

AUG. 16-17

North Market Wine Fest at Bridge Park presented by Heartland Bank

Enjoy wine from distributors from all over the world and bites from North Market favorites.

www.northmarket.org