Dublin Calendar for February-March 2024

Markets, Runs, Holiday Fun and more.

Through FEB. 19

Dublin Chamber of Commerce presents Community Champion Award Nominations

www.dublinchamber.org

FEB. 4

Warm Up Columbus

8 a.m. 5K, Half-Marathon and Relays start time

8:03 a.m. 10K, Marathon and Relays start time

Metro Fitness & Colliers International

655 Metro Place S.

www.runningintheusa.com

FEB. 9, 10

Dublin Coffman Theater Department presents Jelly Bean Conspiracy

7 p.m.

Dublin Coffman Performing Arts Center

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublincoffmantheater.org

FEB. 10

Valentine’s Day Market

9 a.m.-noon

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.bridgepark.com

FEB. 12

Dublin Community Recreation Center Refresh Engagement Meeting

6-8 p.m.

Council Chambers

5555 Perimeter Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

FEB. 15

All Abilities Dance Class

5:30-6 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

FEB. 15  

The Alpha Group Laugh & Luck Reverse Raffle

6-9:30 p.m.

Brookshire Event Venue

405 Greif Pkwy., Delaware

www.dublinchamber.org

FEB. 16

Professional Day – No School

Dublin City Schools

www.dublinschools.net

FEB. 16-18

Dublin Scioto Theater Department presents Freaky Friday

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m.

Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

FEB. 19

Presidents’ Day – No School

Dublin City Schools

www.dublinschools.net

FEB. 22, MARCH 28

North Market Night Market

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

FEB. 23-25

Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents The Sound of Music

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday 1 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m.

Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

FEB. 29-MARCH 3

The Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High St., Columbus

www.arnoldsports.com  

MARCH 2

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club Gala - Glitz, Glam, and Gatsby

6-10 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields

8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinwomensclub.org

MARCH 3

Arnolds Sports Festival – Running Events

10:30 a.m. 5K (run only)

10:30 a.m. Pump and 5K

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High St.

www.arnoldsports.com 

MARCH 9

City of Dublin presents St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m.

Sells Middle School

150 W. Bridge St.

Inflation Celebration

9 a.m.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

6255 Frantz Rd.

Pre-Parade Entertainment

10:15 a.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

Parade

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

MARCH 9-10

Imagine a Dragon

1 p.m., 4 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov 

MARCH 14

2024 State of the City

6-8 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

MARCH 18-22

Spring Break – No School

Dublin City Schools

www.dublinschools.net

MARCH 28

North Market Indoor Night Market

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

MARCH 29 & 30

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium present Eggs, Paws and Claws

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org