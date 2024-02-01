Dublin Calendar for February-March 2024

Through FEB. 19
Dublin Chamber of Commerce presents Community Champion Award Nominations
FEB. 4
Warm Up Columbus
8 a.m. 5K, Half-Marathon and Relays start time
8:03 a.m. 10K, Marathon and Relays start time
Metro Fitness & Colliers International
655 Metro Place S.
FEB. 9, 10
Dublin Coffman Theater Department presents Jelly Bean Conspiracy
7 p.m.
Dublin Coffman Performing Arts Center
6780 Coffman Rd.
FEB. 10
Valentine’s Day Market
9 a.m.-noon
North Market Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
FEB. 12
Dublin Community Recreation Center Refresh Engagement Meeting
6-8 p.m.
Council Chambers
5555 Perimeter Dr.
FEB. 15
All Abilities Dance Class
5:30-6 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
FEB. 15
The Alpha Group Laugh & Luck Reverse Raffle
6-9:30 p.m.
Brookshire Event Venue
405 Greif Pkwy., Delaware
FEB. 16
Professional Day – No School
FEB. 16-18
Dublin Scioto Theater Department presents Freaky Friday
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Saturday 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday 2 p.m.
Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
www.dublinschools.net
FEB. 19
Presidents’ Day – No School
FEB. 22, MARCH 28
North Market Night Market
6-9 p.m.
North Market Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
FEB. 23-25
Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents The Sound of Music
Friday 7 p.m.
Saturday 1 p.m., 7 p.m.
Sunday 2 p.m.
Jerome High School
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
FEB. 29-MARCH 3
The Arnold Sports Festival
Greater Columbus Convention Center
400 N. High St., Columbus
www.arnoldsports.com
MARCH 2
Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club Gala - Glitz, Glam, and Gatsby
6-10 p.m.
The Club at Tartan Fields
8070 Tartan Fields Dr.
MARCH 3
Arnolds Sports Festival – Running Events
10:30 a.m. 5K (run only)
10:30 a.m. Pump and 5K
Greater Columbus Convention Center
400 N. High St.
www.arnoldsports.com
MARCH 9
City of Dublin presents St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations
Pancake Breakfast
7-11 a.m.
Sells Middle School
150 W. Bridge St.
Inflation Celebration
9 a.m.
Graeter’s Ice Cream
6255 Frantz Rd.
Pre-Parade Entertainment
10:15 a.m.
Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
Parade
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
MARCH 9-10
Imagine a Dragon
1 p.m., 4 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
MARCH 14
2024 State of the City
6-8 p.m.
The Exchange at Bridge Park
6520 Riverside Dr.
MARCH 18-22
Spring Break – No School
MARCH 28
North Market Indoor Night Market
6-9 p.m.
North Market Bridge Park
6750 Longshore St.
MARCH 29 & 30
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium present Eggs, Paws and Claws
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
www.columbuszoo.org