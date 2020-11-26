Dublin Arts Council presents Ceramic Infusions

Artist Don Staufenberg produces unique art that represents the many challenges involved with the infusion of materials. Originally from Long Island, New York, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial design from Kent State University. While Staufenberg is experienced in many mediums, his upcoming exhibition Ceramic Infusion focuses on how pottery-work can mix with other materials.

Staufenberg’s love for ceramics started at Kent State when he took ceramics classes as an art elective. He liked pottery’s 3-D aspect because he could improve his craft by adding or subtracting material, glazing and perfecting the firing process.

“Learning how to do ceramics complemented my education in product design,” says Staufenberg. “Then I started thinking about ceramic infusion, and bringing in different materials. And through my design background I’ve always worked with plastics and metals and wood, so I wondered how I could take that and work it in with ceramic.”

Ceramic Infusion will be displayed at the Dublin Arts Council through Dec. 16. Staufenberg’s featured pieces include ceramic infusion, which focuses on the integration of materials like wood, metal, fiber and polymer within a focal ceramic piece.

The Dublin Arts Council, which has had to adapt to COVID-19 just as all other establishments have, is beyond thrilled to highlight Staufenberg’s work.

“Dublin Arts Council is looking forward to presenting this unique body of work,” executive director of the Dublin Arts Council David Guion says. “Don Staufenberg’s process and artwork is such a strong addition to our gallery series this year. It’s always wonderful to share a Dublin artist with our patrons in central Ohio and beyond.”

Staufenberg uses his past experiences to inspire his work. He finds textures, colors and finishes that fascinate him and mixes them together. He has built a large library of forms, textures and shape relationships which he refers to when creating new pieces.

“That’s what’s unique about working with ceramics, it’s easy to manipulate and alter the surfaces to create new textures with objects,” says Staufenberg. “Like cutting some areas out and adding clay to it just to create another different type of surface.”

He also tries to explore how ceramic, wood, metal, polymer and color work together to create something entirely new and exciting.

“The best part of innovation is figuring out how to bring different materials together so it works as a piece,” says Staufenberg. “Unlike metal which can be very precise, like cutting or machining, ceramics is not precise. It will shrink, it will warp, and it will change.”

As a designer, he believes that it is important to investigate the different layers, textures, color, gloss and matte.

“I’d like to experiment more with different materials,” says Staufenberg. “I’d like to bring in possibly different types of fabrics or threads. I’d also like to experiment with larger pieces, to see how that will work. I’m kind of working on larger pieces now and in the ups and downs of experimenting with creating large ceramic pieces, they start to warp and crack and so it’s a learning process for me right now. I want to create something larger without bringing those elements into it.”

His passion is exactly what the DAC thrives on, especially during a time when people might be a little more hesitant to explore the galleries. However, Guion and everyone with the DAC has made sure that each guest’s art experience is safe and clean.

“The pandemic has prompted us to create a hybrid approach for gallery participation,” he says. “We are hosting in-person gallery guests by appointment, but are also able to bring guests from all over the world into the gallery virtually. The website page for this exhibition includes a virtual portfolio, full artist’s statement, and soon, a virtual artist talk and gallery tour that will be recorded right after the exhibition opens.”

Staufenberg’s work is truly unique. To schedule a viewing appointment visit www.dublinarts.org.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.