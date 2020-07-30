Dublin Arts Council changes how community interacts

Due to COVID-19, most things look a little different today. Still, the Dublin Arts Council is pursuing its mission statement of engaging the community, cultivating creativity and fostering lifelong learning through the arts. Art is not canceled.

“We have multiple means of communication to get arts and culture in the forefront for those people who are trying to move out of isolationism, trying to make connections,” says David Guion, executive director of the DAC. “It’s a really special time for us to sort of hunker down and fulfill our mission. It’s been a real privilege to reach out.”

Check out what the DAC is doing to meet the challenge and keep the arts alive.

On View

Normally, the DAC holds a visual art series with eight to 10 exhibitions a year. To keep the gallery alive, the work is now being showcased virtually through videos on the DAC’s site. In addition, the exhibitions are available for viewing in person by appointment.

From June 16 to July 24, the DAC presented the exhibit Sue King: The Great Outdoors. King’s work was inspired by her artist residences at national and state parks, underscoring the need to conserve public lands for future generations. On view, Aug. 4 to Sept. 11 is The Kyoto

Calligraphy Lessons: printmaking by Nicholas Hill. From Granville, Ohio, Hill’s series of cyanotype images explores ideas of place, visual associations and memory using drawing, printmaking and photographic techniques to create graphic compositions that reflect Japanese script and landscape.

In the Community

To keep arts and crafts in the minds of kids, families and adults, the DAC has launched the Be Creative program, a comprehensive resource page of arts and crafts projects to do at home, creative challenges, virtual arts experiences and wellness resources to help the community stay creative and connected during the pandemic.

The DAC is also partnering with Dublin Bridges to provide art supplies to students who receive free or reduced-price meals at various community distribution points, with a goal of providing 500 art packs.

Inspired by The Kindness Rocks Project, the DAC is working to build a rock garden on its grounds made of river rocks painted by members of the community.

Kindness Rocks kits are distributed to families at Dublin’s Welcome Warehouse, followed by a public rock pick-up.

The DAC is also continuing to explore the art’s connection to nature through its art and wellness initiative. On Sept.26, the DAC will host Connect: an Art & Wellness Discovery Series event featuring a temporary, student-created art installation, various forms of artmaking, as well as performance and activities that highlight Dublin’s indigenous heritage and connecting visitors to the environment and each other.

The event also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Leatherlips, the 12-foot lime-stone portrait of Wyandot Chief Leatherlips by sculptor and public artist Ralph Helmick. Unveiled in 1990, it is the first artwork of the Dublin Art in Public Places collection. Helmick will attend the event and host an artist’s talk.

× Expand ROBERT COLGAN

In partnership with Greater ColumbusArts Council, Can’t Stop Columbus and the Columbus Foundation, the DAC has brought curbside concerts to the community this summer. These 15 to 20-minute concerts take place in front of individual homes, on the grounds of senior living communities and curbside at business patios throughout Dublin, all staged on the beds of large pickup trucks donated by Ricart Automotive and Germain Honda of Dublin.

“It’s definitely a more intimate experience because we can have people gather, so it’ll be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to having some music again in Dublin because we just haven't had it,” says Guion.

Members of the community can request a concert by completing an online form at send-aconcert.com.

The DAC’s Garden Party

The DAC is hoping to shake off the isolation blues with its largest fundraiser of the year, the Garden Party Fundraiser on Aug. 28. The fundraiser assists in funding educational programs and various initiatives at the arts council. Raising about $42,000 in the past, the event draws around 350 people.

With offerings from some of central Ohio’s top restaurants, craft beer and musical entertainment, attendees participate in silent auctions featuring more than100 items ranging from artwork to travel, beauty and sports packages.

“It’s just a time for everyone, all of the friends of the arts council, to get together once a year and see each other,” says Guion. “It’s sort of like a homecoming.”

This year, the event will be quite unique. Given the ongoing response to the pandemic, the event may take place virtually by the time this story goes to print. Updates will be posted at www.dublinarts.org.

David Rees is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.