Dublin Arts Council board supports a creative community

They are our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers. It may surprise us to learn that these individuals are also quietly working to support Dublin’s creativity.

These volunteers make up the Dublin Arts Council (DAC) board, serving up to four consecutive-year terms as community advocates to provide financial and policy governance to Dublin Arts Council.

The board consists of up to 25 active members, ex-officio members, a member of Dublin City Council and a citizen representative appointed by City Council.

Board members gather at least every other month. Among their roles, the board validates recommendations from the Community Arts Grants committee, awarding funding to local arts organizations with primary impact in Dublin.

They also assist with fundraising efforts that provide creative programs and opportunities to those who live, work, visit, play and learn in the community.

Board Leadership

Sandra J. (Sandy) Anderson is the DAC board president. She is a Dublin resident of more than 20 years with deep roots in the community. Anderson is a retired attorney and community servant.

In addition, Anderson is the chair of The Ohio University Board of Trustees and the Ohio University Foundation board. She has also chaired Planned Parenthood of Ohio, Equality Ohio and Ohio State Legal Association boards. She was the first woman elected chair of the Columbus Bar Association and was named a YWCA Woman of Achievement in 2020.

She loves passing the bucket to collect donations while enjoying the music at Dublin Arts Council’s annual Sundays at Scioto concert series and is excited to continue learning about the planning process behind public artwork, including recently dedicated The Boat in the Field by Ilan Averbuch and In the Neighborhood by Eric Rausch and Jen Kiko.

Leadership Attributes

Anderson says board members care about Dublin and apply their unique perspectives to DAC. Varied experiences in the medical, finance, fundraising, marketing, human resources and creative sector, among others, create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. The board also represents the community’s diversity in terms of background, age, race, ethnicity and gender.

“Board members don’t have to be artists. It’s for everyone,” Anderson says. “Art moves us, it brings us together. We can even disagree about the art. Discussions, conversation and reactions all help us grow.

“First and foremost, we have a mission and vision to guide us,” she says. “We have strategic plan goals, providing innovative and accessible programming opportunities for everyone. As advocates and promoters, we will deepen community engagement with DAC between individuals, businesses, schools and other community partners.

"The first time I saw student artwork at DAC (during the annual emerging: exhibition of student artwork in the DAC gallery) it really warmed my heart,” Anderson says. “It made me think back to Mom and Dad’s refrigerator, but these students are exhibiting their creations in a professional gallery.”

Anderson has also created artwork for the gallery, exhibiting her orange peel artwork during the 2021 ARTifacts: Created at Home exhibition of artworks created by community members during the pandemic. She continues the practice today. One of her more recent creations is titled King Charles of Orange.

New Member Perspective

Photo Courtesy of Hope Yanling Yin Yin Conference Presenter

Hope Yanling Yin is a new member, having joined the board in September 2023. She is a technology executive in a financial company with a mission to uplift women in leadership and tech.

Yin immigrated to the United States as an adult to earn her master’s degrees at The Ohio State University. Her history of contributing to the community began when she was young, always striving to make a difference and help others.

Yin volunteers as a coding teacher and addresses cultural differences at Columbus inner-city schools. She has also served as a Chinese language arts teacher at Ohio Contemporary Chinese School.

Yin is a graduate of Dublin Citizens’ Police Academy and is a founding member of the Dublin Chief’s Advisory Committee. She volunteers to increase education and awareness of cultural and social differences that can escalate interactions between law enforcement and a changing community.

She also served the Wu Yue Arts Foundation, paving the way for joining the Dublin Arts Council board.

“My top goal (as a new board member) is to share,” Yin says. “To make the connection between DAC and the community (both professionally and within the Chinese community). I want to bring greater visibility to the work we’ve done.

“There are no boundaries in art,” she says. “We have different perspectives and can interpret as we want. Our diverse views allow us to hear – not just listen – to each other.”

Volunteering Brings Joy

“I am so impressed with Executive Director David Guion and our small but mighty staff,” Anderson says. “It makes being a volunteer more meaningful when you’re impressed with a fun-to-be-with and hardworking team. Dublin Arts Council brings me joy!”

For more information about Dublin Arts Council, visit dublinarts.org.

