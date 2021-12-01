Dublin Arts Council 20th annual emerging artist exhibition opens in January

Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council Jonathan Joos' self-portrait

In December 2001, Dublin Arts Council moved from the Bridge Street Firehouse at 37 W. Bridge St., to the “new” Dublin Arts Center, 7125 Riverside Dr., in Dublin. The facility, owned by City of Dublin and renovated to provide a community space for the arts, offered many more exhibition possibilities, with a main gallery, sunporch and north gallery spaces.

According to Dublin Arts Council Program Manager Christine Langston, who recently celebrated her 20th anniversary with the organization, the building opened to the public on March 17, 2002, and the first emerging exhibition of student artwork in the new Dublin Arts Center took place that fall.

The annual exhibition, now in its 20th year, features artwork created by students in kindergarten through grade 12 and the Postsecondary Access to Transition after High School program who live within the Dublin City Schools attendance area, those who have participated in a Dublin Arts Council ARTcamp, Riverbox challenge or the Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge. On average, the exhibition includes 120 to 150 artworks in two- and three-dimensional mediums by up to 100 students.

Langston recalls many advantages to the larger gallery space, including an early submission of a “gigantic dragon.”

“We wouldn’t have been able to fit it into the old space,” explains Langston. “Thankfully, we were able to get the dragon into the north gallery. We put artwork size restrictions in place after that!”

Due to the pandemic, the exhibition will be presented virtually in 2022, hosted at Artsonia.com with digital artwork images viewable at www.rebrand.ly/DACartsonia from Jan. 11-Feb. 25, 2022. The online gallery platform allows visitors to purchase items such as masks, cards, mugs and jewelry created using the students’ digital artwork images.

Memorable experiences

Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council Turtle by James Cody, digital art

Former Dublin City Schools’ student Jonathan Joos recalls participating in the emerging exhibition in both elementary and high school.

“The one I remember most is the most recent in 2011,” Joos says. “I was 15-years-old. I believe I had two pieces in the exhibition, one of them being a self-portrait. And I remember being proud of myself for being there and people seeing my art.”

After high school, Joos initially studied industrial design at The Ohio State University. He then changed paths, graduating in 2018 with a degree in illustration from Columbus College of Art & Design, leading him to his animation work in motion design. He is currently employed by Prolific Media, a digital advertising firm in Chicago.

Joos says that art influenced his career choice because it helped him realize all the paths he could follow in his career. He experimented with multiple artistic styles and the vast options in the field of illustration until realizing what style he really loved.

When asked what advice he would give to young artists participating in this year’s exhibition, Joos replied, “I would love to tell them that yes, you can succeed as an artist. Also, ignore the people telling you that you need a 9-to-5 job in business or some financial firm. Do what you love and practice it. There are so many avenues to go down in the art industry. Keep perfecting your craft every day and become the best artist you can possibly be.”

Memorable artworks

Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council BuzzyBee by Nina S., printmaking

According to Langston, there have been many memorable artworks over the years. Some of them have sold – and not necessarily to family members. Occasionally, Dublin Arts Council staff members have contacted families or teachers to encourage an artist to sell an artwork that was initially listed as “not for sale.”

“I recall an artwork of an australorp – a type of chicken,” Langston says. “The chicken was placed behind chicken wire. It was so creative.”

“I also loved a turtle that was submitted one year,” she adds. “It was a digital artwork by a Dublin City Schools PATHs program student. His work was so detailed and impressive.”

Langston concludes, “In general, the annual emerging exhibition is one of my most favorite things that we do. I love to see what young students are doing and I am often amazed. I love that there’s so much creativity out there and that they can express themselves through their artwork.”

Janet Cooper is director of engagement, Dublin Arts Council. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.