Dublin Arts Council’s “Live & Local” series returns

Enjoy a respite through the rejuvenating power of nature and music during the return of Dublin Arts Council’s popular free Sundays at Scioto concert series in Dublin’s Scioto Park. Local artists take the stage Sunday evenings, from Aug. 27 through Oct. 8, on Riverside Drive in Dublin.

Relax in the sloping natural amphitheater, featuring a canopy of trees at the top of the hill, and watch the sun set, creating the stage backdrop. The Scioto River flows behind, adding sounds of moving water to the music as it floats throughout the park as birds and the rustle of leaves in the breeze add to the acoustic landscape.

Celebrate with friends and neighbors as they wave to one another across the cut grass, singing along and swaying to the music. The beloved series has been an annual tradition since 1983 when a group formed to bring the Columbus Symphony to the dedication of the park.

Those who arrive early can explore a multitude of on-site public artworks ranging from a large-scale permanent sculpture to hidden geocaching-inspired RiverboxesTM. Each providing a perspective on life today and the people who came before.

“Now in this 40th anniversary year of the series, we’re especially focused on community,” says Dublin Arts Council Executive Director David S. Guion. “Each concert is a true celebration of outstanding local artists and the enduring music connections formed between friends and family.”

Performance lineup

The family-friendly, free series opens with The Reaganomics, one of the best ’80s hits cover bands in central Ohio. Now in their 27th year, catch them live before the group says farewell on Sept. 3. They take the stage on Aug. 27.

The Sept. 10 concert features Popgun, some of Ohio’s finest musicians playing pop and rock from the late ’60s through the ’80s. Some of the group’s numbers include work by Queen, Led Zeppelin, Talking Heads, Cheap Trick and more.

North to Nashville, fronted by former OSU offensive lineman Evan Blankenship, is featured on Sept. 24. Catch this hometown band and experience its intense passion for country music.

The series closes on Oct. 8 with British Invasion. This Sundays at Scioto tradition features an exciting recreation of ’60s music, including The Beatles, The Animals, The Rolling Stones, The Zombies, Herman’s Hermits and more.

Parking

Parking is free of charge with staff members from the City of Dublin assisting with spacing on the park’s sled hill. Since the park closes when at capacity, be sure to arrive early.

If onsite parking is full, guests are encouraged to find nearby public parking and use rideshare services.

Accessibility

The park has accessible restrooms and marked parking is available for those with disability plates and placards. The grassy area at the top of the hill is fairly flat and an accessible sidewalk is available south of the stage near the restrooms.

Guests who have concerns about accessing the park may call Dublin Arts Council staff any week leading up to each concert to ensure arrangements for assistance are available. Staff will also be onsite at the Dublin Arts Council tent near the stage.

What to bring

Pack snacks, picnic items and beverages. A food truck and dessert provider are scheduled for each concert with any purchases made going towards support of Dublin Arts Council.

Lawn chairs or blankets are suggested as well as plenty of water. The audience faces west, so sunscreen is strongly recommended.

The concerts are free of charge; however donations are gratefully accepted to continue providing these free experiences. Staff and board members will come through the crowd with donation buckets about half-way through the performance. Cash, PayPal and Venmo are accepted.

Mother nature

For weather related questions the day of an event, visit www.dublinarts.org, check Dublin Arts Council’s Facebook page(www.facebook.com/DublinArtsCouncil) or follow Twitter updates (@DublinArts) for information regarding concert delays or cancellations.

Support

The DAC Sundays at Scioto concert series is a free gift to the community, provided with generous ongoing support from City of Dublin, Ohio Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. City of Dublin also supplies an in-kind contribution of city services.

Corporate partners that make this beloved tradition possible include Columbus Financial Concepts, Crawford Hoying, Fifth Third Bank, Hidaka USA, Honda Marysville, IGS Energy, The Keenan Agency, Renewal by Andersen and Strip, Hoppers, Leihart, McGrath & Terlecky Co. Media partners are ABC6 Television, CityScene Media Group and WCBE Radio.

“We are extremely honored to work with so many members of the community to bring this experience to Dublin each year,” Guion says.